Status updates on SGA shuttle initiatives

As mentioned at Dr. Clarice Ford’s Real Talk discussion panel on Monday, Jan. 30, the SGA has arranged for Friday night shuttle transportation from campus to the downtown area. The shuttle leaves from TRAC at 10 p.m. and buses people back and forth every hour through 2 a.m.

“We’ve been thinking about transportation issues for a long time,” SGA President Austin Mehmet said during a later interview. Mehmet noted that a large portion of students, both international and domestic, don’t have access to individual transportation options.

However, because of the expenses met with providing transportation, many transportation goals can be difficult to achieve.

“SGA essentially funds half of the shuttle costs,” Mehmet said, “and then three businesses downtown fund the other half. That totals $6,000. SGA is funding $3,000, and three are funding the other $3,000 at $1,000 each.”

The hope, Mehmet explained, is that downtown businesses will notice the “economic impact” of UIS students and eventually start funding the program in its entirety.

Another shuttle program is having a harder time getting off of the ground.

During the last SGA meeting, the topic of international student transportation to and from the Chatham Hills community was brought up.

As described in the meeting, driving between the UIS campus and Chatham Hills takes approximately 15 minutes, while traveling on public transportation takes over an hour.

“[The Chatham Hills shuttle] will be exceptionally more expensive than the [downtown shuttle], because … it would have to run more often [and] it would have to hold more students,” Mehmet said.

While a Chatham Hills to UIS shuttle program existed once before, a lack of proper funding eventually led to its failure.

Mehmet noted that a driving force behind these types of programs is student support. “It really is going to take a large student base for this to get through,” he said, “and I think the student base is there.”

Previously, multiple SGA senators worked toward these goals. However, two of those senators graduated last semester and another senator resigned his post to dedicate more time to his internship.

At the next SGA meeting, Feb. 19, Mehmet will appoint new senators to fill the empty positions. The senators will serve short terms, as there are only five more scheduled meetings after their appointments.

“It’ll be really interesting to see what these new senators do with the limited time they have,” Mehmet said.

SGA will meet again at 6 p.m. on Feb. 19 in the PAC TV Studio. All meetings are open to the public. Recordings of previous meetings are available through the ITS website at http://www.uis.edu/informationtechnologyservices/connect/webcasting/webcasting-sga/.