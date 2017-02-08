‘The Tradgey of Power’ by Ian Withrow

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A unique girl named Lauren is born to Allison and John Corvidae of Galesburg, Illinois.

The novel reads, “Galesburg was the kind of town that still had a main street that meant something, parks full of children, and front doors that never locked.”

The day Lauren is born, her father is tackled by a police officer, and a feather is found in her mother as she has a C-section. Strange things begin to happen from that point on, including the fact that when her father held her for the first time, Lauren healed a fresh gash on his head. After this, the media circus begins in the Corvidaes’ lives, forcing them into hiding.

Ian Withrow, the author, creates a well-written story of a young girl with healing powers.

However, she has the personality of a teenage girl in this time.

As she becomes older and her character develops, Lauren begins to curse and want more in her life than being a single teenage girl. Finding a best friend, Erin, changes her life, making it bearable as best friends tend to do.

Readers need to be prepared for a time difference between each of the chapters. These time jumps range from a few months to a decade, and while the story moves quickly because of the jumps, details are sometimes missed.

While Withrow attempted to mention some of the events that happened in between the chapters at points, other details were needed to see how they really affected the characters.

The plot is refreshing due to the fact that while it was a story about supernatural events, it does not introduce this in the same way other storylines have. Withrow lets Lauren live her life in a normal way before she embraces her healing powers. He also allows the story to move at an even pace, and despite the time jumps, it is still a steady read.

The characters are also relatable. Lauren wants love and as normal of a life as she can obtain. The urge to help people is also relatable to readers.

Because Withrow self-published his novel, there are also a few typos, but none that were distracting enough to disrupt the flow of the storyline. Overall, “The Tragedy of Power” is a recommended read for fantasy fiction readers.