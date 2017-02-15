19th annual Career Connections Expo provides great career opportunities

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The 19th annual UIS Career Connections Expo will take place this Thursday, Feb. 16, from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. in TRAC. The event provides students the opportunity to establish connections or build relationships with a variety of employers, learn about job and internship opportunities, and explore potential career paths.

The Career Connections Expo will feature a large variety of organizations, with over 120 large companies, small businesses, government agencies, and non-profit organizations offering internships and seasonal work, as well as both full-time and part-time employment.

At this event, students can gain, test, and utilize their skills in developing professional connections in real time.

The event creates a platform to practice proper ways to act and behave in a professional manner. This direct exchange with recruiters also assists with honing skills for the interview process.

This event also allows students and attendees to meet one-on-one with recruiters and learn about current or future opportunities for internships and jobs.

Students not interested in immediate employment can talk to recruiters from various organizations and industries to discuss what sort of skill sets and qualifications are required for specific opportunities to determine future career choices.

Angela Evans, a career counselor, advises students to prepare in advance for this great opportunity. This includes creating an elevator pitch, researching organizations, and bringing in finished resumes or portfolios. She advises students to “dress, talk, and behave professionally to make a winning first impression.”

Students are encouraged to review and utilize the various career services and resources available through the Career Development Center. The Career Development Center offers drop-in hours every Tuesday and Friday from 1-4 p.m. and every Thursday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. to assist students in brushing up on their resume and professional skills.

The expo expects to be even more successful than last year, projecting more than 400 individuals to be in attendance. This has all been made possible by the hard work and efforts put together by the staff at UIS and Lincoln Land Community College, as well as Employer Advantage Partner Sponsors including College Pro, MSF&W Consulting, Inc., OSF Healthcare System, and Wise Equation Solutions Inc.

To view more details about the Career Connections Expo and see a full list of employers that will be attending the event, visit http://www.uis.edu/career/students/events/career-fairs/careerconnectionsexpo/