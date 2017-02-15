Villeneuve’s ‘Arrival’ is simultaneously smart sci-fi and emotionally impactful

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

When you watch a lot of movies, you start to develop a stock reaction to a lot of what you see. For me, it’s “It was fine.” Movies that are “fine” are enjoyable enough for me, but offer little reason to watch them again.

“Arrival,” though, is as affecting as it is surprising, and demanded to be watched multiple times. It’s smartly written, well-acted sci-fi that manages to blindside viewers without betraying them, its turning point hinging on everything we see earlier in the movie.

Based on a piece of short fiction by Ted Chiang (“Story of Your Life”), the film follows linguist Louise Banks (Amy Adams), who is called upon to attempt to communicate with aliens that have landed in several countries, motives unknown.

The nations in which the aliens have arrived cooperate about as well as you’d expect, and things head south at the first sign of trouble – which is only inevitable when trying to communicate with an alien race whose language everyone is learning from scratch.

Its science fiction elements are superb. The aliens (“heptapods”) are not humanoid and are genuinely not of this world – they almost glide on their seven tentacled limbs, and they have no obvious facial features.

Their language is unique as well, both from a layman’s perspective and a linguistic one, adding further depth to the events the film constructs.

Cinematically, “Arrival” is most successful in the care it takes to craft its atmosphere.

Perhaps the most breathtaking scene is when we finally see the towering, monolithic spacecraft hovering over the rolling grasslands of Montana.

This scene draws power from its panoramic cinematography and the fact that viewers are seeing this spaceship for the first time along with Louise.

The slow buildup to finally seeing the heptapods is constructed in this manner as well, as we’re shown every bit of the journey from helicopter, to military encampment, to, finally, the disorienting, multi-directional gravity of the spacecraft.

The film’s potential stumbling blocks are essentially dealt with, too. I initially felt the opening was overwhelmingly sentimental, but the later payoff lends it incredible weight – watching the film a second time makes the first scene positively chilling.

Adams’ acting is vital in selling this emotion, and it’s criminal that her captivating performance wasn’t recognized with an Oscar nomination. Opposite her as theoretical physicist Ian Donnelly is Jeremy Renner, who does well enough in holding up his side of the acting bargain.

“Arrival” does run into some paradoxical issues that can’t be fully explained without spoilers, but it should at least be noted that this is because the film doesn’t take the same fatalistic worldview as its source material – and, of course, the purpose of the genre is to root itself in science but stretch and break those boundaries.

Overall, “Arrival” is both smart and well-acted, and firmly grounded in genuine emotion that plays off of its more heady and scientific elements. It’s just the second film I’ve seen from director Denis Villeneuve, but between it and “Sicario” (2015), another truly memorable moviegoing experience, he’s catapulted himself into must-see territory.

“Arrival,” rated PG-13, is now available in Digital HD or on DVD/Blu-ray. Like my reviews? Give me a shout on Twitter at @MovieMuseSean.