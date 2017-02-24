Horoscopes

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18) Why bite your tongue this week. Let it rip, but make sure you know who deserves your wrath. Don’t be shocked if you get a surprise gift. If it’s a financial blessing, don’t spend it all in one place.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20) Money news is headed your way! Go ahead and wipe away the tears of joy. If someone attempts to rain on your parade, grab a poncho and dance away. Take it easy on the energizing drinks, increase water and take a walk.

Aries (March 21 – April 19) Don’t neglect your responsibilities this week; you’ll never hear the end of it. Stay in line, and check your surrounding before you step off the curb. Distraction may be an issue, find a trusting friend to confide in.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20) You’re feeling a little psychic this week, and clearly reading others’ auras. Others may not hear what you know, so only disclose if they are willing to listen. Be prepared to adapt to a new social scene.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20) Your next vacation is leading up to a big adventure. Be sure to keep all previous engagements; you’ll appreciate it later. It’s time you seal the deal with that special someone. Settling down has never looked so optimistic.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22) This week will prove lively. Romance is coming along. Work will be interesting, no one will notice if you’re a few clicks behind. Look forward to the weekend in a sunny place. Don’t be afraid to let others determine the location.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22) Friends rely on you, but lately it’s getting to be a weight on your shoulder. You need to take time to review yourself, keep your emotions in check. Remember you can’t make everyone happy.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22) The recent move-in of significate other will prove a good one. Household responsibilities will take a backseat for you, as they become shared. Physical attraction will send you on your way this week. Take the free coffee.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22) Its time earn money in simpler ways. Crafts are a great way to make the extra money. Find a way to reconnect with a long-lost friend. Sometimes you must make the call yourself. Your effort will be worth it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21) Your obsession to detail should bother you this week, and don’t listen to others concerning it, either. Worry not, the person who has your attention is on the same wave length, you have their attention too. Find common places.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21) When it comes to others secrets you’ve never kept quiet. It’s time you learn to keep quiet. Loose lips sink ships and you’ll find yourself with no friends. Laughter will be your best medicine once confronted with a grueling issue.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19) You’ve always been a founder of change. Steer clear of past relationships, they mean you no good. Find a way to redesign your life and home to welcome the change. Try to work on your communication skills, other depend on you.