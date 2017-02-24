Let Your Soul Glo’

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The UIS Diversity Center hosted a Soul Food Festival to bring the UIS community together through fellowship, food and fun. The event included catered food from Nickey’s Place, located in Springfield’s White Oaks Mall on Wabash Ave.

Samples of traditional soul food favorites like collard greens, red beans and rice, smothered pork chops, salmon croquettes, along with Caribbean jerk specialties where served. Desserts include caramel cake, peach cobbler, and strawberry banana pudding. The owner, Necole Alexander, helped UIS students serve the large crowd, excited about the soul food spread.

Justin Rose, student program advisor talked briefly about origins surrounding Soul Food cuisine, mentioning the current delicacy formed from scraps provided to Africans during slavery. This was the only food Africans could eat, leaving them to make the best of the situation.

Duane Willingham II delivered prayer over the food, a longtime faithful practice among many African-American families.

Educational booths providing Africa to African- American history and food origins from Ghana, Eritrea, Nigeria, and Caribbean influence in African-American Cuisine were also a highlight of the Soul Food Festival.

Entertainment included various stations for students to play games of spades, checkers, and Jenga, which is Swahili for “build.”

As Black History Month continues, the Diversity Center will host a Month Movie Night on Wednesday, Feb. 22. at 9:30 p.m., followed by a Closing Ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m.

For more information,visit www.uis.edu/diversitycenter or call(217) 206-6333.