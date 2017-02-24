SGA appoints new senators, debates new resolutions

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The SGA appointed four new senators and both adopted and suspended several resolutions at Sunday evening’s meeting.

The senators appointed include Vincent Joseph as graduate student senator, Konner Beer as senator for business and management, Dane Vincent as senator for liberal arts and sciences, and Brandon Klages as senator for public affairs and administration.

Joseph previously ran as a candidate for the international student senator position, though he was defeated by Wei Jin. In his introduction, Joseph noted his desire to leave the impression that “Vincent can do things.”

“I started with theater,” he said. “Coming from a country where English is not the primary language, I overcame the challenge and acted in [the school’s production of] Macbeth as Lennox.”

Joseph is also the treasure of University Bible Fellowship, the secretary of the Student Organization Funding Association, and currently carries a 4.0 GPA.

Beer fills the spot left by Kaelan Smith, who resigned from SGA to focus on his academics and internship. Beer is a first semester senior who hopes to further his involvement on campus. He currently works with the comptroller’s office and hopes to acquire his CPA degree.

Vincent is a returning SGA member. Previously he acted as the senator for transfer students before becoming internal vice president. He returns to UIS seeking a bachelor’s degree in Information System Security.

“I have a passion to help students,” Vincent said. “During my tenure, I was referred to as bulldozer … I like to shake things up.”

Klages, a second-year legal studies student, currently serves as the CAP sophomore representative to the Capital Scholars Honors Program Steering Committee. He’s been with the College of Public Affairs and Administration for a year and half.

All senators were appointed unanimously. The SGA then went on to address the multiple resolutions put forth on the agenda.

Several resolutions addressed internal concerns regarding the SGA bylaws. All of these were adopted.

Other resolutions addressed concerns of potential food poisoning from the Founder’s Residence Hall Capitol Grille and the issue of international students being charged early arrival fees during move-in.

Resolution 31, which proposed moving the Career Development Center instead of the Volunteer and Civic Engagement Center into the Student Union Building, faced heavy debate.

After about 30 minutes of deliberation between the senators, as well as the audience members, the SGA voted to suspend the resolution pending further examination.

Full details of the debate can be found in the online edition of this story, located on the UIS Journal website and through our social media pages. All previous SGA meetings are available for viewing from the ITS webcasting page at https://www.uis.edu/informationtechnologyservices/connect/webcasting/webcasting-sga/