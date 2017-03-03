Behind the Scenes at UIS

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Laura Hecht, customer service representative for the Department of Residence Life, says her job involves handling new applications, taking in student deposits, helping sort packages, and answering questions via phone, email, and in person.

Her favorite thing, though, is “interacting with students.”

Haley Houser began as a residence assistant (RA) and is currently the central office administrator for the Department of Residence Life. Houser has worked with Hecht for close to two years and said, “She’s great to work with, in all honesty. She’s extremely helpful, caring, and supportive.”

Hecht admits that the busiest time is summer due to new housing applications and returning students renewing housing.

She offered advice to returning students, stating that it’s “always best to renew during room selection time, which is going on from February to March.”

Furthermore, August is the next busiest time for the housing department, because of move-ins.

Hecht suggests to students to “just communicate. Don’t let things build up until they are too bad.”

While Hecht enjoys interacting with students, her most frequent contact with them is complaints, missed deadlines, or students having issues.

“A lot of times students don’t check their emails. Then something happens, which they would have read about, and it would not have happened otherwise. We know we send out a lot of emails, but there is a lot of important information in those emails.”

Besides student interaction, Hecht loves organizing the monthly department potluck.

She loves “the comradery with the other people in our department, because we’ve got not just the RDs and RAs, we have facilities people too.

Some of them we don’t see a lot. They’ll come into the office in the mornings and then they’ll be out working in various places. So it’s just nice to have a lunch once a month where everybody can come together and socialize a little bit.”

Hecht was born in Pleasant Plains, Illinois. After graduating from Pleasant Plains High School, she attended Bradley University for journalism. Once Hecht graduated from Bradley, she married her husband; they’ve been married for the past 32 years. They moved around many times and ended up away from Pleasant Plains for close to 20 years.

Upon returning to Pleasant Plains, Hecht began working at Blue Cross Blue Shield, which Hecht described as “too regimented.”

Hecht found the job listing at UIS “the old fashion way” – in the newspaper – and she was able to test well and obtain an interview close to four years ago this coming July.

Hecht also has a son who attends UIS as a double major in English and theater.

Hecht spends her time at the Homer Butler Housing Commons from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. When she is not at UIS she fills her time with hobbies like baking, gardening, and crafting, such as crochet and cross stitch.

Denise Rothenbach, business administrative associate for the Department of Residence Life said of working with Hecht, “She’s like my bright spot.”

“She’s kind of the face of the department,” said Rothenbach. “She’s always there, has the answers when you need them, and brings nice stability to the department.”