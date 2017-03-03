Follow and Threaten Not: What is Stalking?

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“Stalking victims fear not knowing what will happen next,” according to the UIS Counseling Center.

According to UIS Police Sergeant Michael Stuart, “Stalking is one of those crimes that basically leads to other crimes.”

Stalking itself is a Class 4 felony and can lead to a one- to three-year prison sentence. There is a detailed explanation on what is legally considered stalking on the UIS Police website.

However, they also add a simplified version for readers: “First, an individual has to follow someone, or place them under surveillance, on at least two occasions.

Second, that individual must also imply through words or actions that they are going to cause bodily harm, sexual assault, confinement, or restraint to another person or their family member.”

However, if only one of the two incidents of the legal definition occur, reporting the incident should still be considered. Officers can warn the perpetrator if the victim requests this course of action. Patrol can also be increased, and officers encourage students to call for escorts, especially late at night.

However, the actions taken by the police will depend on the decisions of the victim. As stated by Stuart, “We talk to the victim and see what the victim wants done.”

“Stalking is a course of action,” said Stuart. “It’s not something that happens right then, it’s something that has been happening over a course of a day or two days. You’re talking two individual events to make it stalking, so it can happen all in one day.

“The person definitely wants to report it because that is what gets the paper trail started and gets the investigation started. Once they report it, then we can look into that and go from there,” said Stuart.

Even though it is encouraged to be reported, Stuart said, “Most of the stalking cases that come to our attention is that [the victims] come to report something else. We get to talking with them and asking them exactly what is going on, and we realize that stalking is part of that.”

The most common perpetrator of stalking is from a current intimate relationship, a former intimate relationship, or someone who was rejected by the victim.

Victims of stalking can experience anxiety, insomnia, social dysfunction, and depression as a result.

It is suggested to keep a phone nearby at all times, report direct or indirect threats, vary routes in daily activities, and trust your instincts. Victims can be male or female.

For further tips or to test your knowledge on stalking visit the resources tab on the UIS Counseling Center website.