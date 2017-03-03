Learning Hub preparing students for midterms

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

With midterms coming up, The Learning Hub is hosting several events on campus to teach students positive study habits and remind students to take care of themselves at this stressful time.

On Feb. 21, The Learning Hub hosted one of its first events in UHB 1008, which covered how to manage time wisely, how to handle stress, and how to develop mindfulness.

All of these key topics are crucial to one’s success as a student and the importance of each topic was discussed.

During the event, the instructor shared helpful tips on how to manage time.

Time management is one of the most crucial factors in being successful at any level of education or even work. By constructing a schedule, staying organized, setting goals, and avoiding procrastination, students will have a smoother time completing assignments and avoiding stress.

Another important topic that was covered during the seminar was how to handle stress. Every student has experienced stress or felt overwhelmed by schoolwork, and this negatively impacts one’s health.

To avoid stress and stay healthy, the instructor shared that developing good study skills and finding time to relax is key.

It is also important to take care of one’s health to avoid becoming sick and falling back on schoolwork. This can be done by exercising, eating healthy, and getting enough sleep.

Lastly, the event covered the topic of mindfulness. Being mindful includes relaxation techniques such as breathing exercises, muscle relaxation, and creating a visual imagery.

This topic is not as well-known, but it is very helpful in allowing individuals to be aware of their personal situations within work, school, life, and health by taking the time to meditate.

The instructor shared a video in which the topic of mindfulness was covered and how people can participate in it themselves.

The event was a very useful tool for students, providing a lot of information and tips in order for them to transition into college and complete their courses smoothly.

The Learning Hub will be hosting other events to educate students about developing both academic and life skills that will help them in the future.

For more information or to receive any help, do not hesitate to contact The Learning Hub, as it is one of the most useful resources at UIS, providing tutoring, supplemental instructions and more.

The Learning Hub is located on the fourth floor of Brookens Library in room 462. You may also contact The Learning Hub at thehub@uis.edu.