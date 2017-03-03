Phi Beta Sigma presents ‘S.S. Blu Ambition’

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Mu Eta Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. at UIS presented their newest line, “S.S. Blu Ambition,” during their Neophyte Show on Feb. 17 in Brookens Auditorium.

The fraternity revealed that they have added two new members to their chapter: Michael “Silent Storm” Milburn and Amon “Prodigy” Fuller.

Milburn is a sophomore majoring in criminal justice, and Fuller, also a sophomore, is majoring in business management. The pair, although new to the organization, have great ambitions and hope to contribute greatly to the organization and its future.

Jovan Dean, president of Mu Eta Chapter, believes the pair have a lot to offer the organization, the university, and the community.

“I believe both Amon and Michael provide their brotherhood and love to the organization. …They both are special to this chapter’s history because they do outstanding work. Every last person in this chapter has done a lot of work for the community,” Dean said of the new members.

He continued, “Amon and Michael are moving toward the work of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. so quickly; they are not slowing down for anybody. … Both brothers have created a service project for Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and the UIS community to engage in.”

The new members will continue the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. legacy on campus through their brotherhood and positive attitudes. “They love to make other people smile; they care about people and their joy. Amon and Michael bring people together,” Dean said.

The two new members have worked hard in becoming members of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and have a lot to offer the organization. The pair will continue to work hard and uphold the organization’s values while giving back to the campus and the community.