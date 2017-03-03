Player Report – Amanda Gosbeth

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

It is softball season, and senior Amanda Gosbeth is ready to swing her team to victory. “I am looking forward to winning the conference tournament this season because I see so much

potential on our team,” said Gosbeth. “We all seem so much better together than I’ve seen in the past seasons.”

Gosbeth has been playing softball as a catcher and outfielder for the Prairie Stars all four years here at UIS, but her career in the game dates back to when she was only five years old.

While playing for her hometown high school, West Chicago Community High, Gosbeth received All-Conference Selection in both 2012 and 2013, as well as receiving Academic All-Conference her senior year.

A review of Gosbeth’s career at UIS shows just how far she has come in the program. As a freshman Gosbeth only played in 26 games and started in three; last season, she started in 46 of the 52 games she played.

In her 2015 season, Gosbeth scored 22 runs and hit five home runs. She also had 18 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. Gosbeth’s 2016 season was equally successful, as she led her team with 19 steals and an impressive seven home runs.

The softball program has been around since 2004 (13 seasons), but it should serve as no surprise that Gosbeth has made her mark in the record books of UIS softball.

Gosbeth is ranked number eight on both the list of most runs and triples for her excellent performance of 56 runs and three triples during her 2014 preseason.

She recorded nine sacrifice bunts and 21 steals in 2015, placing her sixth on the record list for bunts and fourth for total stolen bases.

Also on the record books, Gosbeth has three sacrifice flies, tying her for first in that category as well as being placed on the list for all-time runs, home runs, and slugging percentage.

When Gosbeth’s season is finished, she hopes to graduate in the spring of this year and work in financial analysis.

For now, she is focused on the game of softball and taking the season one game at a time.

Gosbeth offered advice to her teammates: “Play hard every single day, because the last day comes a lot faster than you think it does.”

The Prairie Stars currently have a 5-6 record and look forward to playing against Saginaw Valley State University on March 3.

With a stacked lineup and the ambition to win, Gosbeth said, “Everyone in the GLVC should be scared of us.”