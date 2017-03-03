Second verse, same as the first

“John Wick: Chapter 2” retreads some of the first film’s ground, but the guns-blazing action is too much fun for that to matter

With the Academy Awards finished and “La La Land” winning its expected Best Picture prize (for about two minutes), I was fully prepared for that “post-Oscars drag” period where major studios release a flurry of schlock and mediocre films to overwhelmingly tepid responses.

If you were worried about the same, fear no longer: “John Wick: Chapter 2” may not be as good as its predecessor, but its no-holds-barred action and underlying promise not to take itself too seriously provides a welcome breather from the heavier films we get around awards season.

In the first film, released in 2014, a group of Russian mobsters think it’s a bright idea to steal the titular hero’s ’69 Mustang and kill Daisy, a puppy who was his most tangible connection to his late wife.

The problem: This is John Wick (Keanu Reeves), a recently retired hitman known among (smart) mobsters as “a guy you definitely don’t want to mess with if you like keeping your head in one piece,” or, alternately, “The Boogeyman.”

Naturally, he exacts swift and deadly revenge.

In “Chapter 2,” Italian crime lord Santino D’Antonio (Riccardo Scamarcio) has come to collect on a blood oath (or “Marker”) signed by Wick years ago so he could retire.

This mechanism opens the door for the audience to learn more about the hyper-secretive underworld organization John Wick is a part of, based in a collection of upscale hotels all referred to simply as “The Continental.”

This world-building is both much-needed and welcome; where, during the first film, the focus is squarely on Wick himself, this movie gives us a bit more holistic information to flesh out the context of our protagonist’s life.

Though the plot is somewhat more jumbled in “Chapter 2” than in the first film thanks to a few more twists and a smattering of characters to keep track of, the story is secondary to the “gun-fu”action.

This means it’s not hard to sit and enjoy the franchise’s particular brand of fight choreography.

While some of the initial excitement wears off having seen the first movie, the tightly orchestrated fist-and-pistol style is perfectly executed and immensely entertaining.

The knowledge that Reeves does all of his own stunts makes these scenes even more impressive.

Some of the hand-to-hand fights are overlong, but “Chapter 2” always remembers to turn back to the fast-paced, shoot-‘em-in-the-head sequences that were so signature in the first film.

Also lending the movie not-taking-itself-too-seriously points is the constant levity brought about by the dialogue, loaded as it is with snappy quips, callbacks, and, of course, perfect and hilarious use of understatement.

Case in point: an old joke from the first film is resurrected in the opening scene of “Chapter 2,”as a mobster asks his boss, “Whose car is that?” The boss replies, “It’s John Wick’s,” which prompts the two-lettered and just-as-funny-the-second-time response of “Oh.”

It’s a common refrain when discussing sequels, but it’s true often enough: If you liked the first film, you’ll like this one.

Directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch knew they had a winning formula with “John Wick”and doubled down – and while “Chapter 2” might feel somewhat repetitive at times, this is mitigated if you’re not watching both films, say, 24 hours apart, like I did.

Overall, this is a film that knows exactly what it is: pure, unabashed, bloody fun.

“John Wick: Chapter 2,” rated R, is now showing in theaters. Like my reviews? Give me a shout on Twitter at @MovieMuseSean.