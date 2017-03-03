Women’s Volleyball Club offers fun environment and growth opportunities

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Women who want to be active and have fun have another option at UIS: Women’s Club Volleyball offers those interested a way to participate in a group sport, no matter their skill level.

Andrea Duvendack has been a member of the club for three years; she is the vice president of the club as well as its temporary acting coach.

According to Duvendack, the club tries to attend at least two tournaments per semester. They plan to attend a volleyball tournament in Mizzou this weekend. In addition, the team may attend a national club volleyball competition later in the semester provided there is enough interest.

“This year our numbers are at the highest we’ve ever had, so we’ll probably end up going,”

Duvendack said. Currently, she estimates that about 12 people attend practices regularly, which is enough to run a full scrimmage.

The group manages a balance between hard work and having fun.

“We want to make sure we’re trying our best,” Duvendack said, “but we don’t want to make it so strict that no one wants to come.” So, while some girls are involved in the club more seriously, others attend less frequently.

Duvendack feels she’s gained a lot from her time in club volleyball. In addition to a fun way to stay active, Duvendack says that she values the social aspect of the club.

“I’ve made a lot of really close friend through Volleyball Club, and I think it’s really brought a lot of people together.”

The club also provides leadership opportunities, where women can learn skills that they can apply to the rest of their lives.

The club meets twice a week on Monday and Wednesday nights for practice, where they run drills and do more focused practices. They also host more relaxed scrimmages on Tuesdays and Thursdays. These scrimmages are open to the public, including men who want a chance to play.

The club welcomes members from all experience levels and time commitments. Women who are interested in joining the team can simply show up to practice.

Updates, as well as practice times, can be found on the Women’s Club Volleyball Twitter account @wclubvballuis.