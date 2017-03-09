‘Asking For It’ by Louise O’Neill

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In a small Irish town, an 18-year-old named Emma O’Donovan is considered to be popular and among the most beautiful. She has attended many parties with her closest friends, Maggie, Jamie, and Ali in Ballinatoom.

While Maggie is dating Eli, the others, including Emna, aim to grab the attention at the party being thrown by one of their classmates, Sean Casey. Emma begins to use another guy to make the one she truly wants jealous, but it begins to backfire and he offers her an unknown drug, on top of the drinks she already had.

She remembers talking with four men she had known for years, then her parents’ faces as they began pulling her into her home the next day after finding her on their front porch, sunburnt to the point of blistering.

Her memories began being filled in over the next couple days as she was tagged in detailed photos on a Facebook page called “Easy Emma.”

O’Neill takes the sensitive topic of sexual assault and shows how it can play out with today’s technology and drugs. With the already public life of Emma, having what happened to her publicized was not a surprise.

However, her memory being wiped of these incidents was surprising. Her classmates and friends blamed her, believing it was just something she had done. Once it came to light what actually happened, her life begins to tumble. Many saying “she f—ing asked for it” and calling her names such as “whore, skank, and slut.”

There were two parts to O’Neill’s story, set during the week of the assault and a year later.

The missing pieces from that year are told throughout the second section. The backstory is worked out well, not only in the second part, but also in the first; since we are dropped into Emma’s life, this backstory is needed.

However, when starting the reading, it was confusing. At first, the characters are just presented to readers and it is difficult to keep up with all of them. As the story continues, it is easier to keep up.

The plot was refreshing. There are few popular novels that addressed sexual assault in today’s society and what social media can do to the already complicated situation.

The second section covers the family’s attitude toward the shunning that is created by the small-town view on the assault, causing it to slightly drag for the reader.

The characters, though, are not as relatable as hoped. They are truly what could be considered as the popular crowd in high school. The situation is almost believable, but exaggerated to the point that it is not.

Still, overall, “Asking For It” is high on the recommendation list for any fiction readers.