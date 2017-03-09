Athletes vs. sexual assault

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Around the country, college campuses are being examined as potential sites for high rates of sexual assault cases. According to RAINN, the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network, reporting in 2010, “11.2 percent of all students experience rape or sexual assault through physical force, violence, or incapacitation.”

The NCAA states that there are just under 500,000 college student-athletes in the United States, which means 11.2 percent accounts for just under 50,000 student-athlete victims of rape or sexual assault, assuming the rates are similar within that subgroup.

The RAINN website also states, “Among graduate and professional students, 8.8 percent of females and 2.2 percent of males experience rape or sexual assault through physical force, violence, or incapacitation,” and that among undergraduate students, those rates are 23.1 and 5.4 percent for females and males, respectively.

“Student or not,” reports RAINN, “college-age adults are at high risk for sexual violence. Male college-aged students (18-24) are 78 percent more likely than non-students of the same age to be a victim of rape or sexual assault. Female college-aged students (18-24) are 20 percent less likely than non-students of the same age to be a victim of rape or sexual assault.”

Unfortunately, rape and sexual assault isn’t an uncommon event when it comes to athletes. There are many cases of professional athletes facing charges or having been successfully prosecuted of crimes like sexual assault, or sexual abuse. Some of those professional athletes include Ben Roethlisberger, Kobe Bryant, Mike Tyson, and Lawrence Taylor.

Roethlisberger, quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, was accused for two different counts in 2009 and 2010 of sexual assault and/or rape. One was settled out of court, and the other never had charges filed, the vitim’s attorney explaining that a trial would be intrusive due to media attention. Roethlisberger was suspended without pay by the NFL for the first four games of the 2010 season.

Bryant is a recently retired five-time NBA champion who played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years. He was accused of the sexual assault of a 19-year-old girl in which the charges were dropped.

Tyson, the renowned former boxer, was prosecuted and found guilty in 1991 for the rape of a 19-year-old, serving three years of a six-year sentence.

Taylor is a former linebacker for the New York Giants. He was accused of statutory rape and patronization in 2010, charges to which Taylor pleaded guilty. He was later acquitted.

While seeing ones heroes accused or convicted of such crimes can be disheartening, actions such as these should not be forgotten.

According to the UIS Campus Crime Statistics webpage from the UIS police, in 2015 there was one reported rape, three reported instances of aggravated assault, six reported occurrences of domestic violence, and two reported instances of stalking, all on campus. To help educate the student body, the Women’s Center is working with UIS Athletics for the “It’s On Us Campaign.”

“It’s On Us Campaign” was originated by the administration of former-president Barack Obama as a way to combat the effects of rape culture. The Women’s Center event is a luau on April 6, which will consist of “learning games, food, [and] prizes,” according to Director of the Women’s Center, Lynn Otterson. UIS athletes will produce a video in connection with the campaign, aided with a script provided by the Women’s Center.

“It’s really great that we have athletes as our partner for ‘It’s On Us’,” Otterson said. “When you look at the commercials and the ads around the big sports, I think you see a lot of things that are not healthy if you’re feeling exploited or vulnerable.”

PACT5, a national movement to prevent sexual assaults and rapes in colleges through documentary films, also deals with the topic of college athletics and sexual violence.

On the PACT5 website, they have a section called “As A College Athlete, What Can I do To End Sexual Violence?” which explains how and what student-athletes can do as role models in their college’s community.

“You’re already a role model,” PACT5 writes. “You’re admired for your strength and you enjoy a certain amount of status and privilege. You can use your strength and status to make a lasting difference on campus by taking a stand against sexual assault.”

They explain that athletes should demonstrate and value strength of character just as much as they do physical fitness. PACT5 instructs athletes to do this by “modeling respectful behavior towards women, by speaking out when your teammates are acting disrespectfully, by intervening when necessary to prevent a situation from escalating, and by getting educated on sexual assault and how it affects everyone involved.”

The organization overall asserts that “Students are the ones who can make a difference in the minds of other students,” and this certainly isn’t limited to student-athletes.

According to resources available from the Women’s Center, if someone discloses that they’ve been sexually assaulted or raped, the confidant should not pressure them to do anything, just inform them that there are services that the campus provides to help those who want it and to not be afraid to go get the help they need. Resources for UIS include, but are not limited to, the Counseling Center, Health Services, the Women’s Center, and the campus police department.