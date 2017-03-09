Civil commitment solves the conundrum: ‘How do we prevent sex offenders from reoffending?’

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Those tasked with protecting the vulnerable from sexual predators have a conundrum: How does one protect the community from a sexual predator who has completed their prison sentence but is viewed as likely to reoffend?

So far, the solution to that conundrum has been civil commitment, which entails confining a person deemed to be mentally ill in a treatment center for an indefinite period of time.

In the state of Illinois and other jurisdictions across the country, civil commitment statutes enable law enforcement officials and mental health professionals to confine “Sexually Violent Persons” in treatment centers for indefinite periods of time, after they have completed their prison sentences.

According to the Sexually Violent Persons Commitment Act of Illinois, a “‘Sexually violent person’ means a person who has been convicted of a sexually violent offense, has been adjudicated delinquent for a sexually violent offense, or has been found not guilty of a sexually violent offense by reason of insanity and who is dangerous because he or she suffers from a mental disorder that makes it substantially probable that the person will engage in acts of sexual violence.”

While some regard the civil commitment of sexual offenders as an effective way to protect the vulnerable from sexual predators viewed as likely to reoffend, others view it as a slippery slope, with the potential to lead to the indefinite confinement of other offenders who have completed their sentence but who may be viewed as likely to reoffend due to a mental disorder.

Sexual assault and rape are extremely violent offenses, which are typically perpetrated by a sadistic person who derives pleasure from dominating and degrading another person.

Moreover, the psychological, emotional, and physical effects of sexual assault and/or rape can be devastating, as the victims of such crimes often experience flashbacks, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to RAINN.org.

Given the viciousness of sexual violence and its negative impact, it is imperative that serious measures be taken to prevent its occurrence and reoccurrence.

Nonetheless, many have asked if diagnosing a sexual offender as mentally-ill and indefinitely committing them to a treatment center is an ethical way of preventing such an offender from reoffending.

The civil commitment approach also begs the question: If an offender does not openly admit that they intend on committing another sexual offense, how do mental health professionals diagnose offenders with a mental disorder and assess the probability that the offender will recidivate?

The main assessment tools that mental health professionals use to gauge the probability that a sexual offender will reoffend are the Static-99, the Static-2002, and the Rapid Risk Assessment for Sex Offender Recidivism, which may not require the evaluator to interview the person being assessed.

In the State of Illinois there is a legal process whereby individuals are found to be “sexually violent persons,” and then civilly committed to a Treatment and Detention Facility.

According to Liberty Healthcare Corporation, which provides the diagnostic and treatment services for “sexually violent persons” in the State of Illinois, to be civilly committed as such, individuals must fit the following criteria:

The person must be within 90 days of release or discharge from an adult criminal sentence, or a forensic commitment for a qualifying sexual offense.

The person must have a mental disorder that predisposes them to engage in acts of sexual violence.

The person must have a substantial probability of committing future acts of sexual violence because of this mental disorder.

It must be proven, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the person’s risk of future sexual violence is the result of this mental disorder.

In other words, a convicted sex offender near the completion of their prison sentence can be charged as a “sexually violent person” and brought to trial, where they have to prove “beyond a reasonable doubt” that they do not have a mental disorder that will lead them to commit another sexual offense.

In Illinois, individuals who lose their trial or who admit to being a “sexually violent person” are sent to a treatment facility where they receive treatment for their illness for an indefinite period of time.

In order to be released, a “sexually violent person” has to demonstrate through objective measures that they have made progress towards rehabilitation.

“The evaluation and determination of treatment effect on sexually aggressive and deviant behavior and thoughts for any given individual are exceedingly complex and subject to the vicissitudes of self-deception, fraudulence and relapse. Consequently, to the greatest degree possible, measures of treatment effectiveness should be objective, based on observable behavior, and supported by cross-validating data and observations from multiple sources,” wrote Liberty

Healthcare Corporation in “Forensic Psychology Training Program Post-Doctoral Fellowship Brochure.”

The debate over whether the civil commitment of sex offenders is ethical will continue in the legal and medical communities. In the meantime, convicted sex offenders will remain in treatment centers for indefinite periods of time and the risk of them recidivating while in confinement will be incontrovertibly low.