Safety steps on campus

A look at some of the different ways to stay safe on the UIS campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Safety on college campuses concerns many people, from students to administrators.

This January, Dr. Clarice Ford, the interim vice chancellor for Student Affairs, hosted a “Real Talk” panel that discussed the topics of sexual assault and campus safety.

Last semester, the Student Government Association held a “Protect the Prairie” event and also secured a $10,000 funding allocation from the Chancellor’s office to improve lighting around campus.

TRAC regularly offers martial arts and self-defense fitness sessions, the Women’s Center provides free personal safety whistles, and the campus police department offers personal escorts to anyone who asks.

These measures are taken to ensure that individuals on this campus, be they students returning to their on-campus apartments after a night class or faculty walking to their car after working late, feel as safe as possible.