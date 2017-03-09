Safety steps on campus

A look at some of the different ways to stay safe on the UIS campus
Megan Swett, Editor-in-Chief
March 9, 2017
Filed under Journal Archives, Student Affairs
Safety on college campuses concerns many people, from students to administrators.
This January, Dr. Clarice Ford, the interim vice chancellor for Student Affairs, hosted a “Real Talk” panel that discussed the topics of sexual assault and campus safety.
Last semester, the Student Government Association held a “Protect the Prairie” event and also secured a $10,000 funding allocation from the Chancellor’s office to improve lighting around campus.
TRAC regularly offers martial arts and self-defense fitness sessions, the Women’s Center provides free personal safety whistles, and the campus police department offers personal escorts to anyone who asks.
These measures are taken to ensure that individuals on this campus, be they students returning to their on-campus apartments after a night class or faculty walking to their car after working late, feel as safe as possible.
Megan Swett
The UIS campus police station, located behind Brookens library and the Shakespeare Garden, is open to students 24/7, including weekends and holidays. They can also be contacted by phone, with (217) 206-7777 for the emergency line and (217) 206-6690 for non-emergencies.
Megan Swett
Code Blue panels, which are found on the Code Blue towers and in the secondary stairwells in the resident halls, connect directly to the UIS police station. Pressing the button will immediately dispatch an officer to the panel’s location.
Megan Swett
UIS police utilize the Rave Guardian application, which allows them to stay in contact with students. The application is available for download in app stores. One feature includes a safety timer, which will alert chosen guardians if the user doesn’t respond or disable the timer ends.
The application also provides a direct line to the UIS police and he RaveAlert system, which informs people of campus emergencies.
Megan Swett
The “Blow the Whistle on Sexual Assault” initiative began almost 20 years ago. Originated by Lynn Otterson, the director of the Women’s Center, the initiative provides free whistles and informational packets, available in SLB 15.
Megan Swett
The Women’s Center at UIS provides a variety of informational handouts that include information on how to prevent sexual assault and what to do if it happens. Brochures, pamphlets, and information cards are available on the wall outside of their office.
Megan Swett
The Code Blue columns are located throughout campus. UIS Police Sergeant Mike Stewart explained at the Real Talk panel that the Code Blue alarms are tested by the station every weekend. “Even if they look bad,” Stewart said, “every weekend they’re tested, and if they don’t work, a work order’s put in and they’re fixed.”