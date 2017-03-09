The aftermath of sexual assault

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

There are many ways that sexual assault is addressed in our world. News media covers the trials. Shows such as Law and Order: Special Victims Unit attempt to depict stories from the reporting of an assault to the end of the trial.

But what about the full aftermath of sexual assault? There are at least two people involved in a sexual assault: an assailant and a victim. The lack of coverage once the courtroom closes its doors leaves part of the story untold.

Questions can arise about what will happen to not only the assailant, but to the victim, as well, once the trail reaches its end. Not all sexual assaults are fully investigated or brought to the courts, as each case’s circumstances is different. In some cases, victims report the crime immediately, but decide not to pursue further investigation.

There are many times that an assault is not reported for months or even years after it occurs, which can cause an issue if the victim chooses to further an investigation, as physical evidence degenerates and eyewitness testimony becomes less reliable.

Often, though, when an assault is reported so long after the investigation, the victim usually wants to report it for statistical purposes.

“We just had one,” UIS Police Sergeant Michael Stuart said. “The victim was leaving campus, going onto other things, and before the victim left, they reported they had been a victim of sexual assault during their freshmen year. It was four years prior, but they just wanted to report it … so people can see that stuff does happen on campus.”

However, if there is an assault reported on campus with a victim willing to pursue investigation, campus police begin the investigation, possibly using the “other agencies for crime scene services,” according to Stuart. Once there is probable cause for an arrest, an arrest warrant will be issued and an arrest made. This is not the end of police involvement, though. Evidence will continually be gathered until the trial.

Under Illinois law, there are four possible charges involving sexual assault or abuse. Criminal sexual abuse, a Class A misdemeanor, can carry close to a year in prison, a possible fine up to $2,500, and the offender must register on the sex offender registry. This covers touching, “fondling, which can be inside or outside of the clothes,” according to Stuart.

Aggravated criminal sexual abuse is the same as criminal sexual abuse, except with a dangerous weapon or in the process of another felony. This is a Class 4 felony, which includes a one- to three-year prison sentence.

Criminal sexual assault is the same as criminal sexual abuse, except there is penetration with any body part and/or object into any part of the victim. A Class 3 felony such as this leads to a three- to five-year sentence.

Finally, aggravated criminal sexual assault is defined the same as criminal sexual assault, but includes the use of a weapon and/or in the process of another felony. This is considered to be a Class X felony, which leads to a six to 30 year prison sentence.

Dr. Judy Shipp, executive director at the UIS Counseling Center and Student Support Services, discussed how once a decision to report is made, counselors from the center can accompany the victim to the police department or even have an officer come to the center.

Stuart said, “From the time it is reported, the first thing we want to do, of course, is look for the welfare of the victim.” Professional counselors, like those at the Counseling Center, are exempt from the Clery Act mandate that requires other campus officials to report when a student discloses to them.

“That’s an important part of the Clery Act, because it acknowledges the importance of people having a confidential place to come,” Shipp said. “We have release forms if this person – for whatever reason – wants us to release some information, they can sign and request that. But we are not required to report under the Clery Act.”

Victims may continue to use the services of the Counseling Center. “We will walk them through the steps of decision making,” said Shipp. “When we work with people who bring those issues to us … we want them to feel more in control.”

While the Counseling Center supports victims as best as they can, they must make a referral to legal advocacies to go through the court process with a victim. Being a victim of sexual assault can lead to a high emotional toll.

Some of the emotional difficulties, as told by Shipp, include post-traumatic stress, difficulty sleeping, difficulty concentrating, depression, anxiety, and “feeling out of control.” Among all of these, however, the most commonly experienced emotion is fear.

Shipp noted that victims often fear for their safety. In response to this, the Counseling Center will help develop a “safety plan,” hopefully aiding the victim to feel safe once again, and gain more control over their life.

“The healing process takes time,” Shipp said, confirming that the Counseling Center is available to work with students through that process.