Half ‘Lion,’ half lamb

‘Lion’ has an incredible story to tell, but struggles to be a cohesive film

“Based on a true story” can be one of the most difficult monikers for a movie to bear, one of the biggest reasons being that there are always particular segments of the story that must be included.

Thus, one might say it’s because of the film’s basis in fact that “Lion” struggles to be better than “pretty good,” as, despite the truly incredible tale it has to tell and its strong start, it’s all but deflated later on.

“Lion,” based on the book “A Long Way Home,” recounts the story of Saroo, who falls asleep on a train in India and is carried thousands of miles from his home – to Calcutta, where the language spoken is completely unknown to him.

He’s eventually adopted by an Australian couple, Sue and John Brierley, with whom he lives for 20 years, mostly accepting his lost childhood until he is overcome with memories and a desire to find his mother and brother.

The story, being essentially true, is an incredible one – yet the fact is that the audience can more or less tell immediately how it will end (indeed, there are minimal surprises), meaning tension and weight must be found elsewhere.

For the first half of the film, which follows young Saroo (Sunny Pawar), this is pulled off brilliantly.

Pawar is a surprisingly delightful child actor, to be sure, effectively displaying a broad range of strong emotions as he survives as a street child for months.

Also engaging is the way “Lion” tells much of its story visually rather than verbally. In this first half, director Garth Davis is effective at pushing the story forward through actions rather than dialogue.

Certainly the tensest scenes are found in this part of the film – such as when Saroo and the audience begin to question the intentions of a seemingly helpful woman who finds the boy in the street.

But the film runs into major problems when it abruptly moves 20 years into the future, with a now-adult Saroo (Dev Patel) who is so far removed from the child to whom we were introduced that we need to learn who he is all over again.

The shift is jarring, to say the least, and the second half of the film is riddled with a host of other problems, to boot.

For one, all the tension is gone. Whereas in the first half the audience worries about what awful things might happen to Saroo before he finally gets off the street, in the second half his only goal is to find his long-lost family – and again, this wouldn’t be a Hollywood-worthy story unless it ended in a very particular way.

An American exchange student, Lucy (Rooney Mara, depressingly wasted in this role), is shoehorned in as a romantic interest to manufacture tension, which fails on just about every level, not least because their relationship is cheesy at best and downright cringy at worst.

And as visually engaging and clever as the first half is, the second half is steeped in scenes featuring clunky (often expository) dialogue that’s difficult to grin and bear.

The main things worth watching in the latter half, really, are the performance of Nicole Kidman as Sue Brierley and the wonderful panoramic shots of India, which is a sight many moviegoers probably haven’t seen in film or otherwise.

The ending certainly carries emotion, but this stems entirely from the source material (i.e. the fact that this is real) rather than from anything the film generates itself.

All in all, “Lion” feels like two separate – and disparate – films. The first of these is full of heart, engaging, tense, and overwhelmingly worth watching. The second half, however, unfortunately collapses under its own weight, dragging on needlessly toward an inevitable conclusion.

So turn on “Lion” and start a one-hour timer – then promptly turn it off and pretend that the second half lives up to its inspiring beginning.

"Lion," rated PG-13, is set for DVD and Blu-ray release next Tuesday.

@MovieMuseSean