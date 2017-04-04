Horoscopes

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18) The planets and your money are not friends this week, so be weary of any big purchases. Make use of your savings account and hold tight until Venus and Mercury both leave retrograde.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20) This month might get a little busier than you’d like, and you might get overwhelmed, but you’ll make it through and be better for it!

Aries (March 21 – April 19) Like Aquarius, you have planets working against you as well, Aries. Things might get a little difficult and you might get a little anxious, but try not to let it get the better of you.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20) Proceed with caution, Taurus. You may feel like you can take over the world this week, but other forces are working against you. Keep your head down and your mind working. Everything will come together with time.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20) Now’s the time for some serious self-reflection. Lay the foundation for a better future by working harder and smarter this week, but don’t forget to take a break when one’s presented to you.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22) You may start feeling like a doormat this week, but there’s never been a better time to stand up for yourself. Compromise is good, but know when to stand your ground.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22) It’s always a bad idea to react without all of the relevant information, so make sure you do your research before moving forward. It may slow things down at first, but you’ll be better for it in the long run.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22) Mercury’s retrograde is going to hit you hardest, Virgo, but it could be a blessing in disguise. Take the stall as a chance to breath and ground yourself.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)Choosing a side is never fun, for anyone involved. But with your caring nature, you’ll be able to work out a solution that everyone can agree on!

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21) The semester is heating up as we approach the final weeks, so now might be a good time to revisit your schedule and figure out where you can cut back.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21) While hard works almost always pays off, so does a day of play. Take a break from the studying and catch a movie or hang out with some friends; you’ve earned it!

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19) Blood may be thicker than water, but some people’s skulls are thicker, still. Your family may start bothering you this week, but try to see things from their side and work for compromise.