In 1986, a 20-year-old man escapes from the modern world, living in the forest for 27 years. Michael Finkel covers this man’s life in the woods in a novel released on March 7, “The Stranger in the Woods: The Extraordinary Story of the Last True Hermit.”

At 20 years old, Christopher Knight quits his job in Maine, takes off on a road, and is not seen again until he is caught stealing 27 years later.

When asked later on why he did this, Knight admitted that he did not know himself why he left.

His road trip took him to Florida then back to Maine, staying in the cheapest hotels he could find along the way. He drove until he ran out of gas then proceeded to walk until he felt comfortable in the temperature.

It took him a number of months to find his home in the woods. To live, Knight stole from local cabins and a local camp, making sure to break in when there was no one present. He did not use violence.

Rumors in the small town began to spread of a local hermit that would break into homes and steal odd items, from food to toothpaste. He was caught breaking into the cafeteria of the camp 27 years later.

When asked how many times he broke into the camp and the local homes, Knight admits that it was close to 40 times each year for all of those 27 years, nearing 1,080 burglary and thefts. He was arrested, but many wanted to know how his story was even possible.

At first, he refused to speak to anyone, but Finkel was able to connect with Knight through camping. He talked with Knight extensively over the next seven months that Knight was in prison, learning of his life.

“The Stranger in the Woods” is classified as a nonfiction biography and it reads as such. The novel begins with a third-person point of view as Knight is caught, but shifts to the first person once Finkel learns about Knight himself.

At points, the novel seemed random, almost like Finkel’s journal during this process, which could actually be the case as he tells what happened to Knight through his own eyes, instead of Knight’s eyes.

What do we really learn about Knight? Not as much as you would think. Knight speaks quite often to Finkel, but many of the views are also from other people in the community and their opinion on Knight.

The novel could have been done differently if Finkel had not put himself in it. The novel, however, is well-written. It is slightly dull if a reader enjoys more fictional than fact-based novels, and much of Knight’s story is repeated throughout.

Overall, “The Stranger in the Woods: The Extraordinary Story of the Last True Hermit” is an interesting read and recommended for those who enjoy nonfiction or biographies.