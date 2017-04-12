Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Filed under Journal Archives, Student Affairs

Speaker Series tackles refugee crisis and immigration

Michael Agbabiaka, Staff WriterApril 12, 2017

Syrian+refugees+strike+in+front+of+Budapest+railway+station+in+September+2015.%0A%0APhoto+Provided+by+Wikimedia+Commons
Syrian refugees strike in front of Budapest railway station in September 2015. Photo Provided by Wikimedia Commons

Syrian refugees strike in front of Budapest railway station in September 2015. Photo Provided by Wikimedia Commons

Syrian refugees strike in front of Budapest railway station in September 2015. Photo Provided by Wikimedia Commons

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Last Tuesday, the ECCE Speaker Series hosted a discussion about the ongoing refugee crisis as well as current immigration policy. The talk, titled “Immigrants and Refugees: A Dilemma for U.S. Leaders and Society,” was led by Pamela Constable and co-sponsored by the World Affairs Council of Central Illinois (WACCI).  

For the past 15 years, Constable has specialized in south and central Asia, including Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Nepal, and Pakistan. On Tuesday, she shared her knowledge of the Middle East and the refugee crisis there.  

In her remarks, Constable pointed at the multifaceted nature of the refugee crisis. She spoke about the harsh conditions that many refugees face fleeing their homes, which have become zones of conflict, particularly in Syria. 

In addition, Constable addressed the fears that many harbor about the possibility of radical extremist terrorists embedding themselves in refugee groups. “The roots of Islamic terrorism are … in the same places that these people are fleeing from.” 

One message that Constable championed was the use of existing legal systems as the basis for all assistance to refugees. “We want to help, but there has to be order to help, there has to be limits to help,” Constable said.  

Constable also addressed the issue of illegal immigration, with much the same attitude. “I don’t think people should come here illegally, but I don’t blame them for trying,” Constable said, referencing poor conditions that drive some to choose to enter the United States illegally.  

Constable serves as the Washington Post Bureau Chief in Afghanistan and Pakistan. As a reporter for more than 40 years, Constable has been station as a foreign correspondent in over 40 countries.   

“It’s a hard, difficult part of the world to work in,” Constable said. Despite this, Constable said that she has the best job in the world.  

“To be able to be there and to witness it and to write about it … and to try to help people back home understand what’s happening in these countries to me is an enormous privilege.”

Print Friendly

Other stories filed under Journal Archives

Samsung swings back with its Galaxy S8

The smartphone industry saw the launch of a phone with the top unique features on March 29. Samsung made sure everything goes well with their new ...

Military Veterans Club inaugural fundraiser is huge success
Military Veterans Club inaugural fundraiser is huge success
Reviewing the referenda
Reviewing the referenda
SGA adopts nine new resolutions in one of their last meetings

Nearing the end of their term – which officially closes on April 30 – the SGA adopted nine different resolutions in Sunday night’s meeting. Seve...

New resolution debates and potential policy changes

The Campus Senate debated a new resolution last Friday. Resolution 46-16, proposed by legal studies professor Deborah Anthony, called for a more finit...

Other stories filed under Student Affairs

West Coast Swing dance invites you to shake up the floor
West Coast Swing dance invites you to shake up the floor
Supernaturally charming
Supernaturally charming
Campus lighting, new appointments, and student fee allocations among the issues discussed
Campus lighting, new appointments, and student fee allocations among the issues discussed
Membership opportunities for UIS Forensics Team
Membership opportunities for UIS Forensics Team
Dennis Papini tapped for provost position
Dennis Papini tapped for provost position
Navigate Right
Navigate Left

  • Features

    Samsung swings back with its Galaxy S8

  • Speaker Series tackles refugee crisis and immigration

    Campus Event Pics

    Military Veterans Club inaugural fundraiser is huge success

  • Speaker Series tackles refugee crisis and immigration

    Campus News

    Reviewing the referenda

  • Campus News

    SGA adopts nine new resolutions in one of their last meetings

  • Campus News

    New resolution debates and potential policy changes

  • Speaker Series tackles refugee crisis and immigration

    Features

    West Coast Swing dance invites you to shake up the floor

  • Speaker Series tackles refugee crisis and immigration

    Features

    Office Support Specialist for the Mathematical Science Department: Patty Stoutamyer

  • Speaker Series tackles refugee crisis and immigration

    Journal Archives

    Supernaturally charming

  • Speaker Series tackles refugee crisis and immigration

    Journal Archives

    Osaka offers good food, but is it worth the price?

  • Speaker Series tackles refugee crisis and immigration

    Journal Archives

    ’13 Reasons Why’ review

Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
Speaker Series tackles refugee crisis and immigration