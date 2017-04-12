Speaker Series tackles refugee crisis and immigration

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Last Tuesday, the ECCE Speaker Series hosted a discussion about the ongoing refugee crisis as well as current immigration policy. The talk, titled “Immigrants and Refugees: A Dilemma for U.S. Leaders and Society,” was led by Pamela Constable and co-sponsored by the World Affairs Council of Central Illinois (WACCI).

For the past 15 years, Constable has specialized in south and central Asia, including Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Nepal, and Pakistan. On Tuesday, she shared her knowledge of the Middle East and the refugee crisis there.

In her remarks, Constable pointed at the multifaceted nature of the refugee crisis. She spoke about the harsh conditions that many refugees face fleeing their homes, which have become zones of conflict, particularly in Syria.

In addition, Constable addressed the fears that many harbor about the possibility of radical extremist terrorists embedding themselves in refugee groups. “The roots of Islamic terrorism are … in the same places that these people are fleeing from.”

One message that Constable championed was the use of existing legal systems as the basis for all assistance to refugees. “We want to help, but there has to be order to help, there has to be limits to help,” Constable said.

Constable also addressed the issue of illegal immigration, with much the same attitude. “I don’t think people should come here illegally, but I don’t blame them for trying,” Constable said, referencing poor conditions that drive some to choose to enter the United States illegally.

Constable serves as the Washington Post Bureau Chief in Afghanistan and Pakistan. As a reporter for more than 40 years, Constable has been station as a foreign correspondent in over 40 countries.

“It’s a hard, difficult part of the world to work in,” Constable said. Despite this, Constable said that she has the best job in the world.

“To be able to be there and to witness it and to write about it … and to try to help people back home understand what’s happening in these countries to me is an enormous privilege.”