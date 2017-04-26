Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Filed under Journal Archives, Letters to the editor

Students’ responsibilities to their professors

Guest, Writing TA, BRK Rm 462 The Learning Hub

Daymon KilimanApril 26, 2017

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






On a small campus such as UIS, students have the distinct advantage of interacting with faculty and administration in the classroom and at social events on campus.

The announcement that the faculty could exercise their right to strike because of stalled contract negotiations reveals that this advantage comes with great responsibilities for students.

Chancellor Koch, for example, regularly attends student functions on campus, which shows her commitment to being involved in student life. At the same time, though, she represents the interests of an administration that many believe have not negotiated in good faith with the faculty. Working without a fair contract certainly impacts student life as the majority of our time is spent with school work under the guidance of dedicated faculty. Anything that distracts the faculty from their core teaching mission impacts our education.

When the Chancellor attends an event, take the opportunity to thank her for supporting students by being there, but also accept the responsibility you have to remind her that your professors deserve a fair contract so that they may uphold high standards in teaching and service.

It is essential to be respectful, but the Chancellor would benefit from hearing your concerns regarding the working conditions of your professors. Their working conditions are students’ learning conditions. As students, we have a responsibility to make our concerns heard whenever we have the opportunity to speak with representatives of the administration.

Print Friendly

Other stories filed under Journal Archives

Bubble Buddies taste SWEET VICTORY

...

ECCE workshop challenges students to see ‘Beyond Binaries’
ECCE workshop challenges students to see ‘Beyond Binaries’
The Nature Conservancy gives hope to conservation efforts

To continue Earth Week at UIS, an ECCE Speaker Series Event featuring keynote speaker Michelle Carr was held in the Brookens Auditorium discussing the...

Race shapes perspectives on feminism

“My feminism will be intersectional, or it will be bullshit.” These words, penned in a 2011 essay by Flavia Dzodan, have become the rallying cry o...

Danny Lau, Food Service Worker
Danny Lau, Food Service Worker

Other stories filed under Letters to the editor

Letter to the editor by Blake Carey

The article, “A Smoking Circle,” published in the May 4 edition of the paper, misrepresented the perspective of the RA’s hosting the program as...

Letter to the editor by Duane Malany

In the current election, the SGA Executive Board will go uncontested, leaving the student body with no choice on the President, Vice President, Treasu...

Letter-to-the-editor by Josh Lawson
Letter-to-the-editor by Josh Lawson
Letter to the Editor

In response to Brittany Henderson’s story, in the Jan. 29 issue of The Journal, titled, UIS adapts to concealed carry law: I was saddened by the sma...

Letter to the Editor

In response Brittany Henderson’s story, in the Jan. 29 issue of The Journal, titled, Campus Senate Finds Value in Student Input: In the dis...

Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
Students’ responsibilities to their professors