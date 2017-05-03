Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Filed under Journal Archives, Student Affairs

Higher ed committee brings student perspective to the statehouse

Michael Agbabiaka, Staff WriterMay 3, 2017

Group+of+students+meets+with+Jimenez.
Group of students meets with Jimenez.

Group of students meets with Jimenez.

Michael Agbabiaka

Michael Agbabiaka

Group of students meets with Jimenez.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A local group of students is making their voices heard at the Illinois State Capitol. The Higher Education Student Advisory Committee provides advice and the perspective of students to State Representative Sara Wojcicki Jimenez (R) from the 99th district. 

The committee is made up of students from both UIS and Lincoln Land Community College. 

According to Kaelan Smith, a member of the committee, the groups includes students from both campuses with the hopes of providing Jimenez with a representative sample of her student constituents. 

Staff from Jimenez’s office contacted Smith about forming the committee. 

“[Jimenez] really wanted to connect with students in her district” about issues affecting college and university students, Smith said. 

Currently, the committee is working on a proposal to offer student discounts to businesses in the downtown area. The committee hopes that this initiative will encourage more students to engage with the Springfield community at large, while also supporting downtown businesses. 

The committee is still working on the details surrounding the downtown discount. The final proposal, which will be presented to Jimenez, includes potential business partners, marketing ideas to promote the initiative, and ideas for how to implement the discount.   

The committee plans to continue work on the proposal into the summer, and hopes to begin the discount program in time for the start of the fall semester. 

Beyond the current work on the proposal, Smith said that the committee plans to continue to provide Jimenez with the perspective of students in the 99th district. 

He also hinted that the committee may provide feedback to Jimenez on legislation that affects higher education.

Print Friendly

Other stories filed under Journal Archives

Talon Supak looks to defend NCAA regional golf title
Talon Supak looks to defend NCAA regional golf title
Athlete Profile: Jane Carter
Athlete Profile: Jane Carter
Mary Jane’s Café set to reopen as replacement for Stars Lounge
Mary Jane’s Café set to reopen as replacement for Stars Lounge
Behind the Scenes
Behind the Scenes
A year in review

Crows Mill Pub A local hang-out for of-age students, Crows Mill Pub was the place to go for Springfield nightlife. Students enjoyed the pub for...

Other stories filed under Student Affairs

Mary Jane’s Café set to reopen as replacement for Stars Lounge
Mary Jane’s Café set to reopen as replacement for Stars Lounge
Yusef Salaam visits UIS to discusses Central Park Five case
Yusef Salaam visits UIS to discusses Central Park Five case
UIS United Faculty calls for strike in response to contract negotiations
UIS United Faculty calls for strike in response to contract negotiations
Bubble Buddies taste SWEET VICTORY

...

Danny Lau, Food Service Worker
Danny Lau, Food Service Worker
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Higher ed committee brings student perspective to the statehouse

    Journal Archives

    Talon Supak looks to defend NCAA regional golf title

  • Higher ed committee brings student perspective to the statehouse

    Journal Archives

    Athlete Profile: Jane Carter

  • Higher ed committee brings student perspective to the statehouse

    Campus News

    Mary Jane’s Café set to reopen as replacement for Stars Lounge

  • Higher ed committee brings student perspective to the statehouse

    Features

    Behind the Scenes

  • Features

    A year in review

  • Higher ed committee brings student perspective to the statehouse

    Features

    ‘Guardians Vol. 2’ is fun, but redundant

  • Higher ed committee brings student perspective to the statehouse

    Features

    Another war novel, “American War”

  • Higher ed committee brings student perspective to the statehouse

    Journal Archives

    Donald Trump is not my president.

  • Horoscopes

    Horoscopes

  • Higher ed committee brings student perspective to the statehouse

    Features

    Are decorations on graduation caps okay?

Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
Higher ed committee brings student perspective to the statehouse