How can universities combat a climate of sexual assault?

In the past decade, the issue of sexual assault on college campuses has come to the forefront of American public discourse. Much of this attention has focused not only on the crimes themselves, but also on the way that the cases are treated by those who handle them.

Because of this increased attention, universities are feeling mounting pressure from multiple sources to respectfully respond to sexual assaults in an ever more public climate. Increasingly, these claims of sexual assault become national news topics. Often, they reach this status as a result of the perceived mishandling of a sexual assault allegation brought forward by a student.

In 2013, the University of Southern California investigated a case of sexual assault brought forth by a student. According to ABC News, the student was encouraged by the university not to pursue formal charges with the LAPD, and was told that she had not been assaulted because her attacker never reached orgasm.

The university’s response, along with other alleged mishandlings of sexual assault cases on campus, was included in a report to the Department of Education, which resulted in a Title IX investigation that began in 2013 and is still ongoing today.

In another case, student Hope Brinn reported that administrators at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania mishandled her accusations. She claimed an administrator questioned her about what she had done to provoke the attack, and told her that the attacker’s admission of guilt “was punishment enough.”

Similar to the USC case, students at Swarthmore with similar stories banded together and filed a complaint with the Department of Education that resulted in another Title IX investigation.

That scrutiny has made itself felt here at UIS, where in February The Journal reported that several UIS community members were critical of how an alleged sexual assault by a former UIS employee against a student was handled by administration.

According to the Chronicle of Higher Education’s Title IX Tracker, the Department of Education has launched 369 Title IX investigations since 2011 into colleges across the country for potentially mishandling reports of sexual violence.

While the vast majority of these cases remain open today, some universities have reached agreements with the Department of Education on how to move forward. These resolutions provide a lesson for all universities that deal with sexual assault.

For one, the agreements often stress the importance of specific guidelines for student organizations. For example, after concluding its investigation into the University of Virginia, the Department of Education mandated that the university require all agreements with student organizations – including fraternities and sororities – to comply fully with Title IX.

According to Breakthrough, an organization that combats sexual assault in education, working with fraternities and sororities in this way is a great step in achieving cultural change on campus. “We must make change, and we believe that the most powerful change comes from within.”

Another common recommendation from a Title IX investigation is increasing levels of training at all points of an educational institution. This includes sexual assault training for students, faculty, and staff. This was present in the agreement reached after Notre Dame underwent a Title IX investigation

In the case of Ohio State University, one of the conditions given to them was increased transparency surrounding the Title IX office, which all federally funded institutions are required to have. This included clarification about the role of a Title IX officer on campus, a new Office of University Compliance and Integrity, creation of a Title IX webpage, the appointment of deputy Title IX officers, and more.

These agreements have sent shockwaves across higher education in the United States, and have inspired preemptive changes at many universities around the country. Here at UIS, many of all the suggested changes cited here are already in place.

However, despite this change, some feel that the newly inaugurated Trump administration may signal a return to how these cases were tried in decades past.

According to a recent article from New York Magazine, much of the changes that universities have implemented were a result of actions taken by the Obama-era Department of Education. Their interpretation of Title IX led to the current boom in federal sexual assault investigations, and spurred many of the changes at colleges and universities.

However, if the Trump administration were to interpret the legislation less broadly, it could result in universities taking a perceived step backward.

Those who fear this outcome were likely paying close attention when newly selected Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos when DeVos stated that it would be “premature” to adhere to the Obama administration’s interpretation of Title IX.

Either way, the Department of Education will likely continue to set the tone for how colleges and universities deal with cases of sexual violence.