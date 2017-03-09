Human trafficking: The United States’ invisible slave trade

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Sept. 11, 2001 changed everything for the citizens of America. The country watched in horror as the Twin Towers fell that morning, and the fear of outside threats raced through the country.

But along with the tightened borders and heightened airport security came a result that few expected: With international sex trafficking now made much more difficult, traffickers turned domestic.

Soon the United States went to war on two fronts. The first would be fought abroad, in and around the Middle East – the other would span across all 50 states.

Human trafficking is defined as the act of recruiting, harboring, moving, or obtaining a person, by force, fraud, or coercion, for the purposes of involuntary servitude, debt bondage, or often sexual exploitation.

Sadly, the average ages of children brought into trafficking range from 11 to 14, but cases of younger children have been reported.

The U.S. Department of State estimates between 100,000 and 300,000 children below the age of 17 are at risk of being lured into the commercial sex trade in a given year.

Additionally, the average lifespan of a victim is only seven years due to drug abuse and overdoses, suicide, HIV and other STI’s, and physical abuse.

The problem is severe – and growing.

Human trafficking is currently the-second largest illegal market, already surpassing the weapons trade and soon to surpass drugs. The $32 billion industry is growing, and because it has become harder to kidnap women from other countries, traffickers turned to the young women of the United States to feed the ever-expanding market.

The highest-risk areas for trafficking include New York City and the states of Florida, North Carolina, California, and Hawaii, but reports of trafficking have come from all 50 states.

The state of Illinois is currently facing a huge trafficking problem as the densely populated area of Chicago draws business from within.

Due to the strategic location and importance of the city, it is easy for the number of women trafficked for sexual exploitation to go up during major events when the city is filled with large numbers of tourists.

Illinois officials estimate between 16,000 and 25,000 women and girls are subjected to sexual exploitation in Chicago alone. Since 2005, the FBI has declared Chicago one of 13 locations of “High-Intensity Child Prostitution.” The problem is not new, but frequently overlooked.

State officials warn Springfield residents of the problem as well. Interstate 55, also known as a “beltway” for trafficking, runs from Chicago down through the rest of the state; the highway is approximately four minutes from campus.

It is vital to report suspicious behavior and be on the lookout for anything out of the ordinary. Human Trafficking can be stopped; it’s a matter of recognizing the signs and speaking up.

Possible indications that a person is being trafficked include physical signs of abuse, behavior that is fearful or submissive, and both the lack of identification and basic knowledge of the community in which a person lives.

Additionally, one can always call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hot line at 888-373-7888 or contact Grounds of Grace here in Springfield and become the difference that they want to see.