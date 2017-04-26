Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Filed under Campus Event Pics, Journal Archives, Student Affairs, Top Stories

Bubble Buddies taste SWEET VICTORY

April 26, 2017

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Slideshow • 8 Photos
Megan Swett

Team captains start their mad scramble after receiving scavenger hunt lists

Print Friendly

Other stories filed under Campus Event Pics

ECCE workshop challenges students to see ‘Beyond Binaries’
ECCE workshop challenges students to see ‘Beyond Binaries’
Discussion tackles myths and misperceptions about revolts past and present
Discussion tackles myths and misperceptions about revolts past and present
Military Veterans Club inaugural fundraiser is huge success
Military Veterans Club inaugural fundraiser is huge success
Welcome Week 2016

This year's Welcome Week was filled with fun campus activities. Take a look at some of the moments capture from the Chancellor's Picnic, Welcome Week ...

UIS freshmen move in

Photos by: Megan Gilmore...

Other stories filed under Journal Archives

ECCE workshop challenges students to see ‘Beyond Binaries’
ECCE workshop challenges students to see ‘Beyond Binaries’
The Nature Conservancy gives hope to conservation efforts

To continue Earth Week at UIS, an ECCE Speaker Series Event featuring keynote speaker Michelle Carr was held in the Brookens Auditorium discussing the...

Race shapes perspectives on feminism

“My feminism will be intersectional, or it will be bullshit.” These words, penned in a 2011 essay by Flavia Dzodan, have become the rallying cry o...

Danny Lau, Food Service Worker
Danny Lau, Food Service Worker
Coach Profile: Nathan Gaudreault
Coach Profile: Nathan Gaudreault
Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
Bubble Buddies taste SWEET VICTORY