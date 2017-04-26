Bubble Buddies taste SWEET VICTORY

April 26, 2017
Team captains start their mad scramble after receiving scavenger hunt lists
Other stories filed under Campus Event Pics
This year's Welcome Week was filled with fun campus activities. Take a look at some of the moments capture from the Chancellor's Picnic, Welcome Week ...
Photos by: Megan Gilmore...
Other stories filed under Journal Archives
To continue Earth Week at UIS, an ECCE Speaker Series Event featuring keynote speaker Michelle Carr was held in the Brookens Auditorium discussing the...
“My feminism will be intersectional, or it will be bullshit.” These words, penned in a 2011 essay by Flavia Dzodan, have become the rallying cry o...
Campus Event Pics
ECCE workshop challenges students to see ‘Beyond Binaries’
Discussion tackles myths and misperceptions about revolts past and present
Military Veterans Club inaugural fundraiser is huge success
Welcome Week 2016
UIS freshmen move in
Lincoln Statue Unveiling
Student Union Groundbreaking
UIS Holi Festival 2016
Candlelight vigil for UIS student Hong Cheng
UIS Baseball team vs. McKendree
The Journal
Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
© 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in