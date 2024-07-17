77-year-old Orlando is the oldest member of the European Parliament, the youngest is 23-year-old Lena

The oldest member of the European Parliament is the Italian Leoluca Orlando. At 77 years old, the former mayor of Palermo will therefore be the dean of the Chamber of Strasbourg and Brussels, where he will return thirty years after his election in 1994. Orlando, who was nominated by the Alliance of the Greens and the Left (Avs), will sit, as he did in his previous experience, in the Greens group.

Orlando, who was born in 1947, will share the benches with the youngest member of the Chamber, Austrian Lena Schilling, who is only 23 years old and was born in the following century, in 2001. The latter, a political science student and teacher, represents the young generation of climate activists. Already a member of the Fridays for Future movement, Schilling made herself known in 2021 when she launched a blockade of a construction site in the eastern part of the capital, helping to stop a tunnel project.