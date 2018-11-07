National Distance Learning Week Implements Challenges for Students

The Center of Online Learning, Research, and Service at UIS is trying something new for this year’s National Distance Learning Week. Tami Craig, career and online learning specialist for the Center of Online Learning, Research and Service, said National Distance Learning Week is a national event to recognize those students who study from a distance.

This year, five online challenges will give students a chance to win prizes. Challenges one through three will include a game, puzzle, or other activity about different academic and professional development resources on campus. Challenges four and five will let students talk about themselves. For every challenge students complete, one entry will be placed into a drawing for prizes such as a $50 gift card, diploma frames, and other UIS merchandise. The challenges will be sent out through Campus Announcements, Craig said. The deadline to submit the answers to the challenges is Sunday, Nov. 11 at 11:59 p.m. “Students are so busy; we wanted to provide everyone equal access,” Craig said.

Many resources around campus will be highlighted during the week. “It will be focusing on different departments; for example, the library, the learning hub,” Craig said. “All of the information is applicable to all students.”

All of this is aimed to helping online students feel more connected to campus. “When you go to class, you’re right there, have before and after conversations,” Craig said. “Online students may or may not have opportunities to do that.” The information from the challenges will still be available on the COLRS website after the deadline to submit participation forms passes.