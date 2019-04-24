Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Menu
Filed under Academics, Spring 2019, Top Stories

Another Green Degree?

Emily Albrecht, Copy Editor|April 24, 2019

Back to Article
Back to Article

Another Green Degree?

Photo by Pixabay

Photo by Pixabay

Photo by Pixabay

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






If Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker legalizes recreational marijuana use in the state, there will need to be an influx of qualified individuals rushing to fill the niche of this industry. Applicants with aptitudes in biochemistry and horticulture will have to train as landscapers, cultivators, and other marijuana operators. Those more interested in the pharmacological aspects of the plant might end up working in dispensaries.

Multiple universities in the state are already in the process of creating more opportunities for students to educate themselves on cannabis. Oakton Community College in Des Plaines plans on initiating a program to help train students to work with medical marijuana patients. Southern Illinois University Carbondale intends to combine some of its preexisting classes with new marijuana- focused courses to make a “cannabis certificate program” comprised of 30 credit hours.

With this in mind, will the University of Illinois Springfield follow suit? Dr. Stephen Johnson, associate professor of biochemistry and science laboratory director, is doubtful. “If Governor Pritzker backs an initiative to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, I do not think that this will change the degree or course offerings in the University of Illinois System,” he said. “The physiologically active components are already well studied in the fields of pharmacology and biochemistry.”

Even if the university does not create a cannabis program, students looking to enter this subfield can do so in many indirect ways that will help them keep up with their competitors. Marijuana operators are looking for applicants that have experience with growing plants and working in greenhouses, for instance. Many of those who currently work with marijuana had never actually touched the plant until they got a job as a trimmer or dispensary worker.

Johnson stated that there is still a way for students to earn qualifications while studying at UIS:

“Students who are interested in the interaction of molecules and their physiological targets should pursue undergraduate curricula in biochemistry or related fields and then pursue a graduate program in pharmacology and neuroscience. This will provide the student with the foundation needed to understand targets like the cannabinoid receptor and the subsequent effects of the use of such compounds.”

For those who are just curious or would like to take a class for more knowledge, UIS offers classes such as Psychoactive Drugs and Medical Botany.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Academics

How to Apply for Jobs
How to Apply for Jobs
Graduations Do’s and Don’ts
Graduations Do’s and Don’ts
Hispanic/Latinx Graduation

Graduation and commencement is a very exciting and important time for much of the campus community. Every year hundreds of students finish their degre...

Black Graduation
Black Graduation
Lavender Graduation
Lavender Graduation

Other stories filed under Spring 2019

UIS Men’s Golf Places Sixth At GLVC Championships
UIS Men’s Golf Places Sixth At GLVC Championships
UIS Baseball Wins Eighth Straight And Sweeps Southern Indiana Series
UIS Baseball Wins Eighth Straight And Sweeps Southern Indiana Series
Assange’s Arrest Threatens Journalism
Assange’s Arrest Threatens Journalism
The Etiquette of Ghosting
The Etiquette of Ghosting
How to Apply for Jobs
How to Apply for Jobs
Navigate Left
  • Another Green Degree?

    Graduation

    How to Apply for Jobs

  • Another Green Degree?

    Graduation

    Graduations Do’s and Don’ts

  • Graduation

    Hispanic/Latinx Graduation

  • Another Green Degree?

    Graduation

    Black Graduation

  • Another Green Degree?

    Graduation

    Lavender Graduation

  • Academics

    Public Affairs Center or Performing Arts Center?

  • Another Green Degree?

    Academics

    Taking it Seriously: Registering for Classes

  • Another Green Degree?

    Academics

    The University of Illinois Hiring Initiative

  • Another Green Degree?

    Academics

    Festival Celebrates Campus Authors

  • Another Green Degree?

    Academics

    How to Handle Exam Stress

Navigate Right
Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
Another Green Degree?