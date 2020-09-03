How to Ace Online Classes in the Age of COVID-19

While some students are naturally acclimated to online learning – such as remote classes or studying solo – others have lost their most valuable educational resources due to the pandemic. In-person classes, library visits and face-to-face tutoring may not be worth the risk for everyone until an effective treatment is widely available. With that in mind, there are still plenty of ways to supplement online learning and maximize one’s chances of success.

Edward Rose, an Academic Skills Tutor at the UIS Learning Hub, specializes in helping students manage their time and schedule things appropriately. He advises students to designate their own personal work space when taking on classwork, somewhere separate from their sleeping area and free of distractions. A clean space with a desk and a low noise level is preferable. Working in bed is not conducive to an optimal work output as that area is associated with relaxation and sleep.

Rose also advises students to routinely set aside a specific amount of time each day to work on homework, read lectures and get other necessary tasks done. This time slot can coincide with the student’s most productive time of day, such as 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., or 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Set an alarm, write it on the calendar and treat it like an actual class period.

This one may sound both simple and impossible, but eliminating phone usage during that time will increase one’s productivity. Smartphones, in particular, are highly distracting and may obstruct the learning process. Turn it off, if possible, or put it on silent mode and store it somewhere hidden for the time being. Take breaks, if you must.

Most of all, Rose says,

“It is going to be okay. The situation is still a little bit foreign to all, so people will have the same problems as each other. The important thing to remember is to reach out to the professor if you are struggling, or reach out to The Learning Hub and we can try to help also.”

He is available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday, for both in-person and remote tutoring. Writing, computer science and math are just a few areas in which help is offered at the Learning Hub, Monday through Friday, via appointment. To schedule an appointment with the Learning Hub, visit www.uis.edu/cas/thelearninghub/about/appointments/ and follow their instructions. For more information, contact them by email ([email protected]) or by phone at (217) 206-6503.