As the spring semester comes to an end, the black graduate committee prepares to host the annual pre-commencement Black Graduation Celebration on Saturday, May 5. The celebration is to honor students who identify as African-American, African, Caribbean, and Afro-Latino. However, all participants must register beforehand to make sure there are necessary provisions provided for everyone. The ceremony is open to all UIS students, however; each student is only allowed four guests due to limited space.

It is an exciting event that allows students to celebrate their achievements. This event has become important because it allows them to rejoice in their four years of hard work. According to Justin Rose, director of diversity & inclusion, “Black graduation is an event that is meant to celebrate the long tradition of diversity and cultural awareness at UIS.”

The black graduate committee encourages students to register as soon as possible. Graduating seniors also have a chance to become the student body speaker for the event. If you wish to register as a participant and/or the speaker, there are links to apply. Auditions for the speaker are scheduled for Monday, April 29, but don’t wait too long, as the deadline to apply is April 24 at 5 p.m.

This event is expected to commence at 11:30 a.m. and last until 1:00 p.m. in the Student Union. This year all special ceremonies are expected to share a reception from 2 to 3 p.m. If you intend to participate, please register on time to avoid any confusion. The black grad committee invites everyone to share in this experience. Support the black community on campus as they celebrate achieving their undergraduate or graduate degree.

Links to apply:

https://go.uis.edu/BlackGradStudentSpeaker2019

https://go.uis.edu/BlackGrad2019