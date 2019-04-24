Graduations Do’s and Don’ts

The semester is rolling to an end as many students prepare to graduate in May. It does not matter if you are an undergraduate or graduate student. Getting through the rush of your last weeks in college can be chaotic. However, it is important to stay on top of your game and here are a few tips to do that.

There are quite a few things you should do before the commencement ceremony. In order to officially participate, students must have students submitted their intent to graduate online. Also, they need to make sure you are eligible to graduate. Molly Looby, an undergraduate senior, says her biggest worry is making sure she has enough credits to walk. As a result, she has double checked her degree audit and met with her advisor to make sure that she is prepared. To avoid any mishaps, it is important that students check their degree audits and meet with their advisor if necessary.

Secondly, students should prepare to dress for the occasion. Make plans to purchase and pick up your caps and gown from the bookstore. Every year students have the opportunity to decorate their caps. It is wise to get your cap early so there will be time to work on it.

If you haven’t already, look for proper attire to wear under your gown. If you check the UIS commencement etiquette, it provides some suggestions and regulations for men and women. It encourages women to wear “a dark dress or pants, cool fabric, dark low heel or flat shoes, no high collars or bows at the neck, and no corsages or jewelry on the robe. For men, they suggest, “dark trousers, white shirts, a tie is optional, dark shoes and socks, and no sandals. There will be plenty of time for pictures so make sure you are photo ready.

If you are planning to go out to eat with your family, don’t wait till the last minute. It is a good idea to look into restaurants that are nearby and if possible make a reservation. After a long day, this will save on the wait time and preserve the festive mood of the evening.

Lastly, if you wish to participate in the commencements for Hispanic/Latin, Lavender, and/or Black graduation celebrations, make sure you register for those events and send in any required materials. Don’t wait till the last minute to invite your guest and inform them about the location and time. It is finally time for some students to walk access the stage and out of UIS, so prepare beforehand to make the process as smooth as possible.