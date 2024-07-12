After her electoral defeat, Marine Le Pen ends up in the crosshairs of the judges

After the electoral defeat for Marine Le Pen, legal troubles also arrive. The Paris prosecutor’s office opened a judicial investigation on July 2 into the suspicion of illicit financing of the campaign of the leader of the Rassemblement National during the 2022 presidential elections. This was reported by French television bfmtvciting “reliable sources”. In 2022, Marine Le Pen had obtained a bank loan of 10.6 million euros to finance her campaign. The party led by Jordan Bardella would therefore have ended up in the crosshairs of the Paris prosecutor’s office a few days after the negative results of the second round of legislative elections, which saw the far-right formation finish in third place in the electoral battle after having aspired to obtain an absolute majority in the National Assembly.

Bfmtv cites several reasons for opening the investigation: a loan from a legal person to a candidate during an election campaign; acceptance by a candidate in a campaign of loans from a legal person; misappropriation of assets by persons exercising public functions; fraud committed against a public person; forgery. The decision by the prosecutor’s office would follow the findings of a report by the National Commission for Campaign Accounts and Political Financing (Cnccfp) dating back to 2023.

In France, during each election, candidates are prohibited from exceeding a spending limit established by law. With supporting invoices, the Commission examines the electoral accounts of each candidate to see if they have stayed within the limits. If the candidates have respected the established rules, the State reimburses them for part of their electoral expenses. However, if there are anomalies, the Cnccfp can “reform” their electoral account, reduce the reimbursement granted by the State and, if necessary, take legal action to investigate.

It is on this basis that the Commission submitted to the Paris prosecutor’s office a report, under Article 40, on Marine Le Pen’s electoral record during the 2022 presidential election. Questioned a few weeks ago by Bfmtv, the Commission admitted that it had “quite frequently” reported facts that could constitute criminal offences to the prosecutor’s office, particularly that of Paris.