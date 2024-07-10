Agatha All Along, the WandaVision Spin-Off on Disney+: the Trailer and When It Comes Out

A new chapter in the Marvel Television house. Disney+ has released the trailer and key art of Agatha All Alongthe new series centered on the character of Agatha Harkness and her journey to regain her powers. Here are all the previews and the official release date of the spin-off of WandaVision.

Agatha All Along, the trailer



Agatha All Along, the plot previews

In Agatha All Alongthe synopsis reads, “the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself defeated and powerless after a mysterious goth teen helps her break free from a twisted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to accompany him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a series of magical tests that, if passed, reward a witch with what she lacks. Together, Agatha and this mysterious teen assemble a ruthless coven and set out on the Road.”

Agatha All Along, the cast and the production

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The series is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos, and Jac Schaeffer. The series is directed by Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg, and Gandja Montiero.

Agatha All Along, the key art

Agatha All Along, the release date

The Marvel Television Series Agatha All Along debuts on Disney+ on September 19, 2024 with the first two episodes.