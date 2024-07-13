American triumph! Canada beats Cuba 3-1 in fourth set in the 2024 men’s VNL

Cuba failed to take the win against Canada on Tuesday, June 4, after seeing how the North American team came back in the fourth set and settled the match by 28 to 26. In this way, the series was 3-1 in favor of the Canadians, who also felt the strong power that the Cubans possess in terms of attack and blocks. Relive how this great duel developed HERE, in La República Deportes.

Cuba vs. Canada volleyball TODAY LIVE for the Nations League 21:00 FINAL AND VICTORY FOR CANADA! In an expectant match, Canada took the victory after beating Cuba 3-1 on aggregate after turning the match around 28 to 26 in the fourth set. 20:58 Cuba vs. Canada volleyball TODAY: serious mistake by the Canadians! Canada, which had turned 26 to 25had a bad serve and gave a point to Cuba which makes this fourth set very close. 20:56 Cuba vs. Canada volleyball TODAY: Canadians hold on! Canada takes a 23-24 lead over Cuba after a great shot. 20:53 Cuba vs. Canada volleyball TODAY: Loeppky revives the Canadians! Loeppky puts Canada ahead 21 to 22 against Cuba and they are beginning to make this fourth set more than close, since a victory would give them the win in this match. 20:48 Cuba vs. Canada volleyball TODAY: Concepción gives hope to Cubans! Cuba gets 18 to 16 After Concepción’s strong shot, Canada began to despair at the reaction of the Central Americans in this fourth set. 20:34 Cuba vs. Canada volleyball TODAY LIVE: tied! With the score at 6-6, both teams are tied on the scoreboard and do not want to be left empty-handed in this fourth set. 20:29 Cuba vs. Canada volleyball TODAY: the fourth game begins! The fourth and decisive set between Cuba vs. Canada begins. 20:28 THIRD SET GOES TO CANADA! After a great attack and reception, Canada takes the third set by 25 to 20 against Cuba and the series is 2-1 in favor of the Americans. 20:22 Cuba vs. Canada volleyball TODAY: Cubans keep attacking! Even though they are down by 20 to 19The Cubans do not stop attacking and begin to put in strong shots to break the Canadian block. 20:11 Cuba vs. Canada volleyball TODAY: great Cuban attack! The Cubans receive a strong hit but respond to set up and take another strong serve. Thus they get the point and get 8 to 10 against Canada in the third set. 20:05 Cuba vs. Canada volleyball TODAY: the third set begins! The third set gets underway. 19:56 SECOND SET GOES TO CUBA AND TIES THE GAME! The second set ends in Cuba’s favour (27-25) after a close fight against Canada, so the score is tied (1-1). A great third set is on the horizon. 19:54 Cuba vs. Canada volleyball TODAY: Cubans score and receive! Cubans get ready 25 to 24 against Canada after receiving a strong shot and reacting well with a set-up that gave him the point after the great serve in his favor. 19:49 Cuba vs. Canada volleyball TODAY: Cubans wake up! Cuba, through Lopez, tied the game and established the 21 to 21 against Canada, which is beginning to shake in this second set. 19:42 Cuba vs. Canada volleyball TODAY: Canadians continue to dominate! The Canadians remain ahead 16-13 against Cuba, a team that looks anxious through the several shots that go outside the opponent’s area. 19:35 Cuba vs. Canada volleyball TODAY: Canadians up! The Canadian team takes the lead by 7 to 6 against Cuba after good blocks at the start of the second set. 19:34 Cuba vs. Canada volleyball TODAY: the second set begins! The second set is underway. 19:27 FIRST SET BELONGS TO THE CANADIANS! After a bad serve by Sánchez, Cuba loses the first set by 25 to 21 against Canada. End of the first set and the teams go to the break. 19:24 Cuba vs. Canada volleyball TODAY: Great finish by the Canadians! Van Berkel puts a strong shot into the middle of the Cuban area and the game is established 23 to 20 of the first set in favor of his team. 19:19 Cuba vs. Canada volleyball TODAY LIVE: tied! Cuba and Canada come out with everything and already begin to tie the match at 17 to 17 in the first set. 19:02 Cuba vs. Canada volleyball TODAY LIVE: the match has begun! The first set has started! Cuba and Canada are now playing in the Volleyball Nations League. 18:28 When does Cuba play in the 2024 Men’s Volleyball Nations League? Today, June 4, Cuba will play against Canada for the VNL 2024. 18:28 Where to watch Cuba vs. Canada volleyball live today? Volleball TV (VBTV) will broadcast the game in Cuba. 18:28 What time does Cuba vs. Canada play volleyball? Cuba and Canada will play at 8:00 pm today.

Remember that you can also check the score and the final RESULT of this great match played by the Cuban team.

Where to WATCH Cuba vs. Canada LIVE on VNL 2024?

The match between Cuba and Canada in the Volleyball Nations League 2024 can be seen live on the following streaming and television channels:

FIVB Volleyball TV (FIVB official streaming platform) NBC Sports (available in the United States) Sky Sports (available in UK and Ireland) Eurosport (available in Europe). ESPN (Latin America)

These channels and platforms offer various options to follow the exciting match between Cuba vs. Canada live.

Cuba’s roster for week 2 in the 2024 VNL

These are the players called up in Cuba to play their matches in week 2 of the men’s VNL 2024:

List of players in Cuba. Photo: volleyballcubano/Instagram

Game day at the 2024 Men’s VNL!

Through social media, the Canadian national team released important details ahead of tonight’s match against Cuba for week 2 of the 2024 men’s VNL:

Today Cuba vs. Canada play. Photo: volleyballcanada/Instagram

How is the standings going in the 2024 VNL men’s tournament?

The VNL 2024 men’s tournament is led by Italy, followed by Slovenia and Cuba, respectively, so the next matches will be very close. Below, we leave you the rest of the positions:

Here’s how the standings look. Photo: Flashscore

2024 Volleyball Nations League: Recap of Cuba’s last game

VNL 2024: Cuba fell 2-3 to Japan, but fought back