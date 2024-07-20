Anti-abandonment devices for children, how they work and which are required by law

Every now and then in Italy we return to talk about the so-called anti-abandonment devices for children. This happens especially when the news reports tragedies due to the death of newborns who, forgotten in the car, unfortunately lose their lives. Anti-abandonment devices usually consist of sensors placed under the seat, hooked to the seat belt or to the car’s electrical sockets and, thanks to their operating mechanism, promptly inform the distracted parent that the child has been forgotten in the car. According to current regulations, the use of these devices is obligatory: the so-called “baby saving law” The entry into force on 6 March 2020 provides that anti-abandonment devices must always be installed in cars in which children up to 4 years of age travel, under penalty of a fine of 83 to 326 euros.

Anti-abandonment devices: what they are and how they work

Going into more detail on the matter, let’s see What are anti-abandonment devices?analyzing the main typologies present on the market and how do they work.

Integrated anti-abandonment seats: Basically, these are seats that integrate a detection system built in by the manufacturer. The anti-abandonment device is already installed under the seat of the seat and can usually be configured with your smartphone. When the child is in the seat, the system detects his presence and, in the event of abandonment, sends an alarm to the parent’s cell phone. Optional anti-abandonment devices for the vehicle: These are sensors installed in the vehicle as part of the optional system. Currently, they are more common in rental car services. The device detects whether the child is in a child seat and sends an alarm if the driver leaves without picking up the child from the car. Devices independent of child seats and vehicles: in this case they consist of devices that are not sold together with the seat and that can be added separately. These are devices defined as “pure”, that can be installed under the seat of the car seat, can be fastened to the seat belts or, again, can be connected to the electrical sockets of the car.

But how do these systems work in practice? They are usually positioned under the seat or are already integrated, and work via weight sensors or by using the signal GPS. Anti-abandonment devices with weight sensors work by detecting the pressure exerted by the child when he is sitting in the car. In fact, when the sensor detects the presence of the child, it sends a signal to the parent’s phone to warn him of the possible forgetfulness.

Devices that base their operation on GPS, on the other hand, are activated when the parent’s smartphone moves away from the car without having removed the child from the seat.

Furthermore, based on their characteristics, anti-abandonment devices can be smart or not. The smart ones connect to the driver’s smartphone via Bluetooth, activating automatically when they detect the presence of the child. They offer various levels of safety: audible notifications on the smartphone, distance sensors, and sending of SMS or emergency calls with GPS indications if the driver moves away from the car. These devices detect the presence of the child via pressure or capacitive sensors, and can also warn in the event of a low battery. It is possible to connect multiple smartphones to the device for shared management with other users (for example, mom, dad and grandparents).

Anti-abandonment devices not smartinstead, emit acoustic or visual signals when the child is on board and the car engine is turned off, similar to the warnings for the lights on. They require manual activation at the beginning of the journey and deactivation at the end. They comply with the regulations on anti-abandonment child seats but do not have advanced safety functions linked to the smartphone.

What features must anti-abandonment devices have to comply with the law?

When using an anti-abandonment device, it is a good idea to make sure that it complies with the law. According to the circular of the State Police that regulates these aspects, the devices in question must have very specific characteristics, which we summarize below.