Arcadian: plot and trailer of the sci-fi horror film with Nicolas Cage coming out on Prime Video

Coming exclusively to Prime Video is Arcadian, a sci-fi horror film directed by Benjamin Brewer and starring Nicolas Cage. Below is all the information on the release date, plot, and cast, and the official trailer for Arcadian.

When is Arcadian coming out?

Arcadian will be released exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, July 12, 2024.

Arcadian Plot and Cast

In the near future, life on Earth has been decimated. Paul (Nicolas Cage) and his two teenage sons, Thomas (Jaeden Martell) and Joseph (Maxwell Jenkins), live half-lives: quiet by day and terrifying by night. When the sun goes down, ferocious creatures of the night awaken and devour any life in their path.

One day, when Thomas doesn’t return home before nightfall, Paul chooses to leave the safety of their fortified farmhouse to find him before the creatures arrive. Just as he manages to track the boy down, a nightmarish battle ensues and Paul is gravely injured. Now the twins must devise a desperate plan to survive the coming night and use everything their father has taught them to keep him alive.

The official trailer with Italian subtitles