Are Holland and Netherlands the same thing? No, we Italians are wrong (like many others)

Noi Netherlands they couldn’t be called “Holland”as we commonly call them instead Italians or, for example, the English (with the distinction between The Netherlands and Holland). To make a comparisoncalling the Netherlands “Holland” is a bit like calling Italy abroad “Lombard-Venetian” (yes, it’s not the same thing, but it’s an example): it would be incredibly limiting for our country. The same goes for the Netherlands, a European state overlooking the North Sea, bordering Belgium and Germany, with Amsterdam as its capital and a population of almost 18 million.

The toponym “Holland” actually only indicates two of the twelve provinces of which the Netherlands is made up, theNorth Holland andSouth Hollandwhose territory corresponds more or less to that of the ancient County of Hollandwhich existed between the 10th and 15th centuries. Subsequently the County lost its independence but remained therichest and most powerful area of ​​the Netherlandsthe one that had the most relations with other European states and thanks to whose finances the Netherlands began their colonization activity in various parts of the world. To give you an idea of ​​the current importance that the two Dutch provinces continue to maintain in the country, consider that the most important and well-known cities of the Netherlands are located within them: Amsterdam (the current state capital), Rotterdam (the largest commercial port in Europe) and The Hague (former capital of the County of Holland and today the physical seat of the parliament, government and sovereign buildings).

Map of the 12 provinces of the Netherlands. North Holland and South Holland (yellow and red respectively) are located in the western part of the country. Credits: Alphathon, Wikibelgiaan



All things considered, then, calling the Netherlands “Holland” is limiting. On the other hand we continue to call them that way both as historical legacy either by unknowingly using a figure of speech call synecdoche which, among the possible uses, also consists in calling something using a set to which this something belongs or a word that indicates only a part of it. Two other geographical examples of synecdoche, just to better understand how it works, occur when we call the United States in a general way “America” (when in reality America is the entire continent within which the United States is located) and when we say “England” to indicate the United Kingdom (when the United Kingdom, in addition to England, also includes Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland).

Having established that it would be better to say Netherlands and not Holland, for thecorresponding adjective how is it done? What is the equivalent of “Dutch” if we want to remain consistent with the name Netherlands and indicate its tongue they inhabitants? Theoretically we should use Dutch or Dutcha term that is in fact little used, except in academic circles.

We close with a curiosity: theorigin of toponyms “Holland” and “Netherlands”. As for the etymology of “Holland” we must go back to Proto-Germanic HoltlandMeaning what “wooded land”referring to the ancient forest that once covered the Dutch territory from the city of ‘s-Gravenzande to Alkmaar. As for the origin of “Netherlands”, everything depends on theaverage altitude of the country: about the 50% of the territory rises only one meter above sea level and almost the 26% descends below it. Precisely for this reason, starting from the 11th century, farmers began to “steal” land from the sea by building the polderformer stretches of sea, lakes or marshes artificially dried through a system of dams, canals and often with the help of the iconic windmills, and then put under cultivation.