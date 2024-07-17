Attack on Donald Trump, the 3D illustrative reconstruction of the bullet’s trajectory

In this unpublished 3D illustrative reconstruction we show the dynamics of theattack on Donald Trump of July 13, 2024 and the trajectory of the projectile based on the information we currently have available.

The attempted assassination of the former US president has shocked not only the US but the entire world. While Trump was busy at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the twenty-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks he opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle AR-15 on the former US president while he was stationed on the roof – not manned by the Secret Service or local security – of a building at a distance of about 150 meters by Trump, outside the rally perimeter. The shot, which killed a spectator in the line of fire, narrowly missed the tycoon, wounding him in the ear. Just before being hit, Donald Trump turned his head enough to avoid being hit in the head: in that case, the shot would most likely have been fatal. According to initial reports, Crooks fired several times before being shot down by law enforcement.

The attempted assassination has had an immediate and enormous effect on US politics, which is going through the election campaign in view of the election of the next president of the United States. Trump’s opponent in the race for the White House, Joe Bidenhas temporarily put his campaign on hold and the first polls after the attack have him down by 3-4 points. The effects are also cascading into international politics: a return of Trump to the White House could in fact accelerate a possible peace process in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.