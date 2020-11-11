BEYOND: Editor’s Note

Throughout the past few months, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on countless hardships. Despite facing these hardships, positive situations have been brought to light. Thanksgiving is approaching, and now is the perfect time to reflect on all of the good memories that have happened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our staff has chosen the theme of “Thankfulness” for this semester’s biannual edition of the Beyond. The purpose of this edition is to show that the negatives of the pandemic do not necessarily outweigh the positives. This edition of the Beyond has a reflective nature, as our staff narrates what we have to be thankful for during the time of a pandemic.

The included articles provide an overview of the positive concepts, activities and feelings that our staff feels is important to share with our readers.