Borchia, head of the League delegation in Brussels: “We will be protagonists”

Paolo Borchia has been appointed head of the League delegation to the European Parliament, taking over the role held until now by Marco Campomenosi who did not run for re-election. “I thank Matteo Salvini and the League for having placed their trust in me,” said the MEP elected for a second term. Leading candidate of the League in the North East constituency, Borchia received over 23,500 preferences and was the first of the non-elected after Roberto Vannacci.

The general, however, opted for the North West, opening the way for a return to Brussels and Strasbourg where, in the legislature that is ending, he had been, among other things, a member of the Industry commission, where he was coordinator of Id, and of the Transport commission. “As a good Venetian, I am ready to work hard to be up to a very delicate and decisive role: as Secretary Salvini said, the League is committed to strengthening and expanding the group of parties that have shared the experience with Identity and Democracy”, he declared.

It is not yet clear, however, whether the League will remain in the current group or, as seems likely, will move together with Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National to the Hungarian Viktor Orban’s Patriots of Europe. In any case, according to Borchia, “the cards are all in order to make the League a protagonist in Europe, let’s start”.