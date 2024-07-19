Bossetti poor victim: the Netflix series tramples Yara and her family





Since football hasn’t been going so well lately, the new national sport seems to have become media revisionism. The procedural truth is annihilated by the frenzy of television programs and docufilms ready to package crime cases that have polarized public opinion and put them in the dock of the public – ‘supreme judge’ – trying to uncover alleged hidden truths, instilling doubts, following paths never taken into consideration by investigators, but above all giving the guilty the chance to redeem themselves at least on a sentiment level. Hyenas in this they have led the way – from Garlasco to Erba, passing through the suicide of Mario Biondo and that of David Rossi – making certain investigations their distinctive feature, but many are following in their footsteps, certainly advantageous from the point of view of ratings and publicity.

The latest prisoner that a Netflix docuseries tries to rehabilitate is Massimo Bossetti. Sentenced definitively in 2018 to life imprisonment for the murder of Yara Gambirasio – a 13-year-old from Brembate di Sopra who disappeared in November 2010 and was found lifeless in a field three months later – the carpenter from Mapello has always professed his innocence, but what nailed him was his DNA on a piece of the victim’s cut underwear and on leggings. The key evidence – in addition to the lack of an alibi – that is desired in all murder cases, but which here is not enough for those who believe in innocence. In fact, it would even be ambiguous. Yet it took almost 4 years – and over 3 million euros – to analyze the DNA of 25,700 people and trace the famous “Unknown 1”, or the genetic profile found by investigators on Yara’s clothes. An unprecedented investigation in Italy, told in the series almost more as a narcissistic affectation of the prosecutor Letizia Ruggeri than as a checkmate to the murderer of the 13-year-old, stabbed in the back, neck and wrists, and left to die in the cold, as the autopsy revealed.

In the docuseries “The Yara Case: Beyond Reasonable Doubt” – written and directed by Gianluca Neri for Netflix, where it has been available for a few days and is already in first place – there are several attempts to offer points of view distant from those on which three sentences were based. It dwells on the alleged opaqueness of the genetic analyses – on which, in fact, the entire trial was based – trying to delegitimize them, on the slips of the investigators such as the fake video of Bossetti’s van driving around the gym released to the press, the spotlight is turned on the investigation for misdirection started against the prosecutor Ruggeri (for which the Venice prosecutor’s office requested the archiving in May) for having moved – after the final conviction – the 54 test tubes containing the biological traces of Yara and Bossetti from the refrigerators of the San Raffaele in Milan to the offices of the Bergamo court, making new analyses (requested by the defense) impossible due to poor conservation. Yara’s gym teacher, Silvia Brena, and Valter Brembilla, the caretaker of the gym where the 13-year-old was last seen alive, are brought into the picture. Both have always remained uninvolved in the investigations, yet are suspects in the series. It is also insinuated that Yara may never have left the gym and that the searches in the sports center were superficial. All this – one can easily imagine – to discredit the accusation. It is no coincidence that the voices of Bossetti’s two lawyers, Claudio Salvagni and Paolo Camporini, together with that of the journalist Luca Telese – another declared innocence – are the guideline of the five episodes.

Massimo Bossetti filmed as a star

If conducting an investigation out of time, even if now useless for procedural purposes, remains a free choice of authors, journalists, directors and professionals in the sector, the way in which it is carried out and put on display, when a victim and her family are involved, cannot transcend respect. And the shots of Massimo Bossetti in the dim light in the Bollate prison, walking towards the cell and turning as if it were the theme song of a soap opera – with his blue shirt from an evening at the piano bar – then framed in profile sitting on the floor in the courtyard, thoughtful, the very tight close-ups of his blue eyes – with his gaze to stare straight into the camera – go beyond the limit. The cinematic treatment reserved for the man who by Italian law is the murderer of Yara Gambirasio cannot be a stylistic choice. It is bad taste.

Empathize with a Life Convict

But there’s more, because Bossetti gives his first interview in this docuseries. He had never spoken publicly since his arrest in 2014. Ten years of silence. Objectively a blow, but never like the one suffered by Yara’s parents when they saw the person who took their 13-year-old daughter away defend himself in front of a camera, after the trial was over. He never talks about what happened to Yara, his version is missing. The interview therefore becomes an opportunity to redeem himself. He talks about the day of his arrest, he gets angry with his mother for deceiving him about his father’s identity, he gets furious remembering all the lies she continued to tell him about it despite the clear evidence, he gets emotional talking about his wife and children, he cries thinking about his life sentence and his future in prison, but the truly chilling thing is the appeal to empathize with him. “Try to put yourself in my shoes. As a husband, as a father, as a son” he asks. And no, that’s not all, because Bossetti also launches a serious accusation against a commander of the Carabinieri who allegedly tried to force him to confess during the days he was in isolation, and – the icing on the cake – he makes an indecent affront to Yara’s parents, emphasizing without any shame their absence at the first hearing of the trial. “What surprised me from the first hearing was not having seen Yara’s parents in the courtroom” he said, adding not contentedly: “If one of my daughters had disappeared I would never have deserted a hearing”.

Even the mockery. This is what Yara’s parents have to witness today, this is the respect for such atrocious pain, this is the delicacy towards a 13-year-old girl whose life was taken away. But now, you know, trials are (re)done on TV, and there the presumption of innocence never ends.