Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Menu
Filed under Campus Event Pics, Campus News, Fall 2018, Interviews

Making an Impression: Tips for Building A Resume

Spencer Voyles, Staff WriterSeptember 6, 2018

Giang Nguyen

Giang Nguyen

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






While the Foot in The Door Fair may have provided opportunities to meet prospective employers, a good network is only part of finding a job. An interview may give an employer an idea of who you are, but a resume is the ultimate first impression. With that in mind, here are a few tips to help you build a stronger resume for your next interview: 1. Don’t be afraid to search online for a template. Ideally, look for something that organizes your information in a clear form while remaining simple. 2. Focus on achievements rather than jobs. Did you organize a major project? Become a manager? These are the things managers want to hear about. 3. Are you lacking relevant or recent experience? Focus on your relevant skills and how they can transfer to a new work environment. 4. Don’t list basic skills like “effective communicator.” Find ways to spin your achievements to show these skills. 5. Work experience does not have to be traditional part time or full time. Service work and extracurriculars can provide valuable talking points. Ultimately, these tips are only bare guidelines for a resume. If you really want to make an impact with your resume, the UIS Career Center offers walk-in resume workshops. These workshops are held on Tuesdays from 11 AM to 1 PM and Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 2 PM to 4 PM in SAB 50.  These workshops can help you start writing a resume and cover letter or critique and fix your existing set. Remember, one never has a second chance to make a first impression. The difference in a hiring process could boil down to the strength of your resume. Make it count!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Campus Event Pics

Wild ‘N Out on Campus
Wild ‘N Out on Campus
UIS Students Explore Foot in The Door Fair
UIS Students Explore Foot in The Door Fair
Chancellor Elated to Uphold Tradition at the Student Union
Chancellor Elated to Uphold Tradition at the Student Union
Bubble Buddies taste SWEET VICTORY

...

ECCE workshop challenges students to see ‘Beyond Binaries’
ECCE workshop challenges students to see ‘Beyond Binaries’

Other stories filed under Campus News

The Recreation and Athletic Center Hosting Second Annual RECPalooza

The second annual Campus RECPalooza will be held at TRAC and other campus recreation locations throughout the day and into the night.  REC Palooz...

Students Show Off Their Talent During Karaoke Night at the Student Union

Students were given the opportunity to sing karaoke with a live band on Friday, August 31 at night in front of the Student Union.  Sponsored by U...

Wild ‘N Out on Campus
Wild ‘N Out on Campus
UIS Students Explore Foot in The Door Fair
UIS Students Explore Foot in The Door Fair
A Warm Welcome to The International Students
A Warm Welcome to The International Students
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Making an Impression: Tips for Building A Resume

    Campus Event Pics

    Wild ‘N Out on Campus

  • Making an Impression: Tips for Building A Resume

    Campus Event Pics

    UIS Students Explore Foot in The Door Fair

  • Making an Impression: Tips for Building A Resume

    Campus Event Pics

    Chancellor Elated to Uphold Tradition at the Student Union

  • Campus Event Pics

    Bubble Buddies taste SWEET VICTORY

  • Making an Impression: Tips for Building A Resume

    Campus Event Pics

    ECCE workshop challenges students to see ‘Beyond Binaries’

  • Making an Impression: Tips for Building A Resume

    Campus Event Pics

    Discussion tackles myths and misperceptions about revolts past and present

  • Making an Impression: Tips for Building A Resume

    Campus Event Pics

    Military Veterans Club inaugural fundraiser is huge success

  • Campus Event Pics

    Welcome Week 2016

  • Campus Event Pics

    UIS freshmen move in

  • Campus Event Pics

    Lincoln Statue Unveiling

Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
Making an Impression: Tips for Building A Resume