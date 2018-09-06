Making an Impression: Tips for Building A Resume

While the Foot in The Door Fair may have provided opportunities to meet prospective employers, a good network is only part of finding a job. An interview may give an employer an idea of who you are, but a resume is the ultimate first impression. With that in mind, here are a few tips to help you build a stronger resume for your next interview: 1. Don’t be afraid to search online for a template. Ideally, look for something that organizes your information in a clear form while remaining simple. 2. Focus on achievements rather than jobs. Did you organize a major project? Become a manager? These are the things managers want to hear about. 3. Are you lacking relevant or recent experience? Focus on your relevant skills and how they can transfer to a new work environment. 4. Don’t list basic skills like “effective communicator.” Find ways to spin your achievements to show these skills. 5. Work experience does not have to be traditional part time or full time. Service work and extracurriculars can provide valuable talking points. Ultimately, these tips are only bare guidelines for a resume. If you really want to make an impact with your resume, the UIS Career Center offers walk-in resume workshops. These workshops are held on Tuesdays from 11 AM to 1 PM and Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 2 PM to 4 PM in SAB 50. These workshops can help you start writing a resume and cover letter or critique and fix your existing set. Remember, one never has a second chance to make a first impression. The difference in a hiring process could boil down to the strength of your resume. Make it count!