Wild ‘N Out on Campus

UIS went wild again this year. Chico Bean and Rip Micheals of the Wild ‘N Outcast tore up the Student Union on Tuesday, August 28, selling out the entire show to their avid fans on campus. They split sides with humor that reached every far corner of the taboo, outrageous, eccentric and explicit; a diverse set of jokes kept everyone in hysterics in the best way. Many pop culture references were made from a variety of generations. Exemplifying this were mentions of Prince, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Scottie Pippen, Riff Raff, Lil Uzi Vert, and Usher, to name a few.

Roasts of volunteers, audience members and each other ensued constantly. To add to the laughter, Chico and Rip told hysterical off-kilter true stories about topics such as “adult entertainment” and “substances.” They initiated fan chosen and well loved games featured in the show, such as “Pick Up and Kill It,” “Family Reunion,” and “Breaking Up Is Hard To Do.” In the game “Pick Up and Kill It,” one person is selected from each team to rap battle using the topic presented by the other person. Multiple people from each team went until the winning team was decided by the audience based on how funny they were overall. In “Family Reunion,” each person from both teams selected a member of the audience to introduce as his or her family member onstage. The team with the funniest introductions, decided by the audience, ended up being the winner. In “Breaking Up Is Hard To Do,” two girls representing those featured in the show were first selected from the audience by the two Wild ‘N Outcast members. Then, the members of each team would strategically break up with the selected girl of their choice. The team with the best or funniest break ups was the winner. In the end, Chico’s team took the win, and each team member received $100. Wild ‘N Out at UIS this year was definitely one for the books.