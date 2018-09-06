Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Menu
Filed under Campus Event Pics, Campus News, Fall 2018

Wild ‘N Out on Campus

Emily Albrecht, Copy EditorSeptember 6, 2018

Giang Nguyen

Giang Nguyen

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






UIS went wild again this year. Chico Bean and Rip Micheals of the Wild ‘N Outcast tore up the Student Union on Tuesday, August 28, selling out the entire show to their avid fans on campus. They split sides with humor that reached every far corner of the taboo, outrageous, eccentric and explicit; a diverse set of jokes kept everyone in hysterics in the best way. Many pop culture references were made from a variety of generations. Exemplifying this were mentions of Prince, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Scottie Pippen, Riff Raff, Lil Uzi Vert, and Usher, to name a few.

Roasts of volunteers, audience members and each other ensued constantly. To add to the laughter, Chico and Rip told hysterical off-kilter true stories about topics such as “adult entertainment” and “substances.” They initiated fan chosen and well loved games featured in the show, such as “Pick Up and Kill It,” “Family Reunion,” and “Breaking Up Is Hard To Do.” In the game “Pick Up and Kill It,” one person is selected from each team to rap battle using the topic presented by the other person. Multiple people from each team went until the winning team was decided by the audience based on how funny they were overall. In “Family Reunion,” each person from both teams selected a member of the audience to introduce as his or her family member onstage. The team with the funniest introductions, decided by the audience, ended up being the winner. In “Breaking Up Is Hard To Do,”  two girls representing those featured in the show were first selected from the audience by the two Wild ‘N Outcast members. Then, the members of each team would strategically break up with the selected girl of their choice. The team with the best or funniest break ups was the winner. In the end, Chico’s team took the win, and each team member received $100. Wild ‘N Out at UIS this year was definitely one for the books.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Campus Event Pics

UIS Students Explore Foot in The Door Fair
UIS Students Explore Foot in The Door Fair
Making an Impression: Tips for Building A Resume
Making an Impression: Tips for Building A Resume
Chancellor Elated to Uphold Tradition at the Student Union
Chancellor Elated to Uphold Tradition at the Student Union
Bubble Buddies taste SWEET VICTORY

...

ECCE workshop challenges students to see ‘Beyond Binaries’
ECCE workshop challenges students to see ‘Beyond Binaries’

Other stories filed under Campus News

The Recreation and Athletic Center Hosting Second Annual RECPalooza

The second annual Campus RECPalooza will be held at TRAC and other campus recreation locations throughout the day and into the night.  REC Palooz...

Students Show Off Their Talent During Karaoke Night at the Student Union

Students were given the opportunity to sing karaoke with a live band on Friday, August 31 at night in front of the Student Union.  Sponsored by U...

UIS Students Explore Foot in The Door Fair
UIS Students Explore Foot in The Door Fair
Making an Impression: Tips for Building A Resume
Making an Impression: Tips for Building A Resume
A Warm Welcome to The International Students
A Warm Welcome to The International Students
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Wild ‘N Out on Campus

    Campus Event Pics

    UIS Students Explore Foot in The Door Fair

  • Wild ‘N Out on Campus

    Campus Event Pics

    Making an Impression: Tips for Building A Resume

  • Wild ‘N Out on Campus

    Campus Event Pics

    Chancellor Elated to Uphold Tradition at the Student Union

  • Campus Event Pics

    Bubble Buddies taste SWEET VICTORY

  • Wild ‘N Out on Campus

    Campus Event Pics

    ECCE workshop challenges students to see ‘Beyond Binaries’

  • Wild ‘N Out on Campus

    Campus Event Pics

    Discussion tackles myths and misperceptions about revolts past and present

  • Wild ‘N Out on Campus

    Campus Event Pics

    Military Veterans Club inaugural fundraiser is huge success

  • Campus Event Pics

    Welcome Week 2016

  • Campus Event Pics

    UIS freshmen move in

  • Campus Event Pics

    Lincoln Statue Unveiling

Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
Wild ‘N Out on Campus