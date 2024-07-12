CBD has been classified as a narcotic substance: what it is and its effects on the body

The cannabidiolor CBDhas been officially included by the Italian Government among narcotic substances and for this reason it can only be sold in pharmacies. The Ministry of Health has in fact published under the aegis of the Minister Schillaci an update of the Tables of Medicines including, as stated in the Decree, the “compositions for administration for oral use of cannabidiol obtained from Cannabis extracts” in section B of the Table of Medicines. In this way, CBD is effectively equated to other narcotic and psychotropic substances present in the table, thus limiting their sale in pharmacies. Let’s see what it means and what the pharmacological characteristics of CBD are.

What is CBD and the differences with THC

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of over 500 molecules identified in the cannabis plant. Cannabis sativa. Unlike the more infamous Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD has no psychotropic effectsor he is not able Of modify the psychic and mental functions to alter it balance. As we saw in a previous article, THC and CBD share the same chemical formula: C 21 H 30 OR 2 .

What differentiates them and explains why only THC has a psychotropic effect is their structure molecularor how atoms are connected to each other: in THC some atoms are arranged in a ring, while in CBD they are in a linear chain, as highlighted in the image. This small but fundamental difference causes THC to bind much more strongly than CBD to the receptors of the endocannabinoid system. As weak as it may be, some studies have shown that CBD binding to receptors structurally modifies them and prevents its interaction with THC, reducing its effects.

What is CBD used for: what are the effects on the body and uses in the medical field

CBD interacts much more readily with receptors than other neurotransmitters. In fact, it binds to receptors of serotonin present in the brain, leading to anxiolytic effectsbut also to particular receptors called vanilloids (particularly TRPV1), involved in perception and pain transmission. Several laboratory and animal studies have also demonstrated anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective activities, but have not yet been able to fully understand the mechanism.

Interest in CBD is also linked to its ability to bind to specific receptors present in the nucleus of our cells (PPARs receptors) with important functions. regulation of homeostasis (balance) energy, in the development of plaques typical of Alzheimer’s and in the absorption ofinsulin. They also manage the proliferative capacity of cells, preventing them from reproducing uncontrollably: that is, they have a antiproliferative effect. This is why CBD, which interacts with these receptors as an agonist (i.e. activates them) is being widely studied not only as a potential complementary therapy in Alzheimer’s, diabetes and cancer.

Since 2021, a product has been on the market in Italy anticonvulsant drug based on CBD. Its anti-convulsant mechanism seems to be linked both to the interaction with the TRPV1 receptors, which would be desensitized (temporarily inactivated) by binding to CBD, both by modulating the calcium channels present on cell membranes.

The drug is approved for the treatment of Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut syndromes, resistant to traditional drugs. Clinical studies and systematic reviews have confirmed that CBD reduces seizures in these patients by up to 54%while maintaining an excellent safety profile and with side effects (nausea, vomiting, drowsiness) of limited severity and in any case comparable to those of many other drugs.

What does inclusion in the Medicines Table entail?

The Table of Medicines is included in the “Consolidated Law on the regulation of substances amazing And psychotropicprevention, treatment and rehabilitation of the related states of drug addiction” (for friends Consolidated Text) of the Presidential Decree 309/90 and subsequent amendments. In the Table of Medicines, all medicines based on these are listed substances usable for therapeutic purposes for human and veterinary use and is divided into five sections, in which the medicines are distributed according to the decreasing potential for abuse.

For example: intravenous morphine has a high potential for abuse and is in section A, while oral formulations of codeine or benzodiazepines are listed in the lower risk (but less likely) section E. however not null). The further down the tables you go, the less stringent the dispensing regime is (always and in any case upon presentation of prescription) and the bureaucratic obligations of those working in the sector (doctors, veterinarians and pharmacists).

Preparations based on Cannabis sativa are already present in section B of the Table, with the wording “medicinal products of herbal origin based on Cannabis (herbal substances and preparations, including extracts and tinctures)” in reference to preparations with high concentrations of Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol and Trans-delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol.

No mention of CBD even in law 242/2016, which identified a maximum THC limit (less than 0.6%) for the marketing of so-called light cannabis. So until recently, CBD was not even minimally contemplated by the law, also following a WHO declaration according to which CBD as a pure molecule appears to have no potential for abuse or harm and should not be considered a controlled substance..

Instead, the introduction in section B provides that preparations containing any concentration of CBD for oral use may only be sold in pharmacies and with non-repeatable medical prescription.