“Citadel: Diana”, trailer and release date of the Italian spinoff with Matilda De Angelis revealed

More than a year after the first announcements, Citadel: Diana has an official release date and a new teaser trailer. The Italian spinoff of Citadel, the maxi TV series / franchise created by the Russo brothers for Prime Video, is almost ready. The next chapter in the Russos’ Spyverse stars Matilda De Angelis (The Undoing, La legge di Lidia Poet).

Citadel Cast and Production: Diana

Citadel: Diana is produced by Cattleya and has Gina Gardini as showrunner and executive producer, with Riccardo Tozzi, Marco Chimenz and Giovanni Stabilini also in the role of executive producer, while Emanuele Savoini is co-executive producer.

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Ostot, Scott Nemes of AGBO and David Weil (Hunters) I am executive producer of Citadel: Diana and all series in the global universe of Citadel. Midnight Radio is executive producer of Citadel: Diana and all series in the global universe of Citadel.

Citadel: Diana is directed by Arnaldo Catinari and developed by Alessandro Fabbri, who also serves as head writer, and wrote the series with Ilaria Bernardini, Laura Colella, Gianluca Bernardini and Giordana Mari.

As previously announced, the cast alongside Matilda De Angelis also includes Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Giordana Faggiano, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz and Filippo Nigro.

Citadel: Diana Teaser Trailers

These are the first images of Matilda De Angelis in Citadel: Diana.

And this is the teaser trailer released in July 2024

When is Citadel: Diana coming out?

All six episodes of the new spy series will release on Prime Video worldwide on Thursday, October 10.