Cobra Kai 5: How it ended, the summary to prepare for Cobra Kai 6

There is great anticipation for season 6 of “Cobra Kai,” the first part of which arrives on Netflix on July 18, with two more installments of episodes already ready to stream between November 28 and 2025. It’s been a while since we saw the final episode of season five, and with the new one just around the corner, a recap is just what you need to remember how “Cobra Kai 5” ended. Let’s gather our thoughts for the final season of the TV series sequel to the saga that began in 1984 with “The Karate Kid,” which stars Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), among others.

How Cobra Kai 5 Ended: The Summary

The last episode of “Cobra Kai 5” opens with John Kreese in prison, who is stabbed by another inmate for getting involved in a verbal altercation that could have ended in a brawl. Is the man dead? We don’t know. Then the scene shifts to the undisputed protagonists of the TV series: after qualifying for the prestigious world tournament in which only the best Dojo participate – the Sekai Taikai -, Johnny and Daniel, with their wives, together with Chozen decide to spend a fun-filled evening out to celebrate the achievement.

Left alone, the three men are “kidnapped” by Mike, unexpectedly driving their limousine and dead drunk, who wants revenge for the fire that destroyed his furniture store. Once out of the vehicle, Daniel explains to him that Terry Silver is responsible for what happened and Mike, to get his revenge, decides to go to the sensei’s house that same evening, with Johnny and Chozen following him, forgetting that they are both as drunk as Mike. The three leave Daniel in the middle of the road, alone, without a vehicle available and in almost total darkness.

Meanwhile, Tory reveals to the boys of the Miyagi-Do Dojo that Terry Silver framed Kreese: he was the first master to attack Stingray, but the video of the attack has now disappeared from the central server. The only way to recover something useful to stop him and shut down Cobra Kai is to find the recording in which Silver, in front of Tory, admitted to having paid the All Valley referee to win the tournament. For this reason, the boys sneak into the main headquarters of Cobra Kai but, when the owner of the dojo notices them, while Johnny, Chozen and Mike are at his house and struggling to survive the attack of Kim Da-Eun’s sensei, he immediately sends his ally and the students to the dojo to stop them, with the promise that once the problem at his home is solved he will join them.

In Silver’s house, meanwhile, Chosen faces him in a fight to the death, where the “villain” of the situation prevails, hitting his rival from behind (a deep cut that immediately leads to thinking ‘he can’t die now, after that sweet and embarrassing message to his Kumiko’), leaving him half-dying inside the fountain of his house. When the situation seems to have stabilized, with Johnny attacked by several sensei and apparently ready to surrender to Silver’s “henchmen”, the latter heads to the Cobra Kai dojo as promised.

Luckily, Lawrence finds the strength to react and defeat his opponents thanks to the thought that he will soon see his partner again, with whom he will live the rest of his life together with the unborn child, of which he remembers the first ultrasound done that same day, and Robby. But the credit, let us remember, also goes to the unexpected help of Mike at the last minute. The boys of the Miyagi-Do Dojo, in the headquarters of the Cobra Kai, instead, are fighting against Silver’s students, still certain of the good intentions of their sensei.

The final showdown between Daniel and Silver

Later Danny, still on the road and looking for a ride, finds himself having to face three men on board a vehicle who do not look favorably on the request for help. Before the fight begins, his wife Amanda, Johnny’s partner Carmen and Pastinaca arrive, ready to help his co-protagonist after having testified falsely against Kreese. Then, the four go to Silver’s dojo, where we witness the final fight between Daniel and the latter, defeated thanks to the teachings that Silver had instilled in him when he was young, but first the Cobra Kai boys discover the truth about the referees (Daniel and Johnny’s students manage to download the file and show it live) and distance themselves from their former sensei, who is arrested immediately after the fight because of Pastinaca’s testimony about the injury.

Between kisses and hugs, Johnny also returns to the scene, and shortly after we discover that Chozen is still alive. “Cobra Kai 5” ends with Kreese’s escape from prison thanks to the identification tag stolen from the detention center psychologist: the stabbing was fake, a ploy to be able to act undisturbed after having knocked out the guards and the resident doctor.