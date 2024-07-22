Cobra Kai 6, part 2: when it comes out on Netflix

On May 2, 2018, the ten episodes that made up the first season of “Cobra Kei” landed on YouTube Red, the martial arts television series that, between drama and comedy, was presented as a sequel to the legendary original “Karate Kid” trilogy: three feature films that, from 1984 to 1989, enthralled and thrilled millions of people around the world, making Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso and Pat Morita’s Mr. Miyagi two iconic characters. After favorable reception, YouTube Premium released the second season of the series in 2019. Both arrived in Italy in 2020. At this point Netflix comes into play, having purchased the rights to “Cobra Kei” and distributing the remaining seasons from 2021. Let’s now delve into the sixth and final season of the series, focusing on a question that many are asking: after the first block of episodes, when will the remaining episodes be released?

Cobra Kai 6: The Structure of the Final Season

From the first two seasons on YouTube, up to the fifth, “Cobra Kai” has always had seasons consisting of a total of ten episodes, released, en masse, on specific dates. The sixth season of the series was launched as the final chapter of the saga, a reason in itself to wait impatiently for it. However, the production has decided to do things in a big way and plan an epic final chapter structured in three parts, each consisting of five episodes.

Cobra Kai 6, Part Two: When is it coming out?

The first five episodes of the sixth season of “Cobra Kai” were released by Netflix on Thursday, July 18. After finishing watching, how long will viewers have to wait to enjoy the next five episodes? Well, there is an official date: the next five episodes of “Cobra Kai 6” will be released on November 28, 2024. While for the last block, we will have to wait a little longer.

